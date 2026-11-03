US destroys Iranian missile launcher after attack on American aircraft

US bombs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launcher on Qeshm Island following attack on American aircraft.

By World Israel News Staff

The US military destroyed an Iranian surface-to-air missile launcher on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a missile at an American aircraft, Axios reported, citing a US official.

According to the report, an American fighter jet struck and destroyed the launcher in self-defense after the Iranian missile was fired at the aircraft.

The incident was part of a series of limited American strikes against Iranian military targets in recent weeks, which Washington has largely kept secret despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month conflict between the two countries.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday’s operation, citing US officials who described the strikes as defensive measures intended to protect American forces and prevent Iran from attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets,” a US official told CNN.

Three American officials confirmed the strikes to CNN, emphasizing that they did not represent a resumption of the large-scale military campaign against Iran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that five explosions were heard in rapid succession on Qeshm Island on Monday evening, with residents reporting the presence of two aircraft overhead.

The island, located near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, hosts important Iranian military installations, including an underground missile facility, a naval base and air defense infrastructure.

The Pentagon referred questions about the operation to US Central Command, which had not issued a public statement confirming the strike.

Earlier Monday, the IRGC claimed to have shot down three American drones near the Strait of Hormuz, including an MQ-9 Reaper and two MQM-170 reconnaissance drones. The claims could not be independently verified, and US Central Command disputed the Iranian claims.

The American strikes were reported just hours before the US midterm elections, as President Donald Trump publicly played down the likelihood of renewed large-scale hostilities with Tehran.

“We had a war with Iran. We won,” Trump told reporters Monday. “I don’t know if you even call it a war because we haven’t been doing any fighting for months.”

Asked whether he was considering additional attacks after Tuesday’s elections, Trump answered, “No.”

His comments came as US and Iranian officials continued indirect negotiations through Qatari mediators, with Washington seeking guarantees regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism Monday about the diplomatic efforts.

“The president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

He added that Trump “retains kinetic options, he retains non-kinetic options,” while emphasizing that the negotiations had made progress.