Chuck Schumer vows to end Iran war after Democrats seize control of Congress

Top Senate Democrat says the party will use its newly won majorities in both chambers of Congress to force an end to the war with Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pledged Wednesday to use his party’s newly won congressional majority to bring an end to the US war with Iran, signaling a confrontation with President Donald Trump over the conflict following Republicans’ sweeping defeat in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Schumer accused Trump of failing to establish clear objectives for the military campaign, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran in February.

Schumer argued that Americans had rejected the administration’s handling of the war and its economic consequences, declaring, “This war must end. It must end.”

Asked whether Democrats intended to use defense appropriations to force an end to the conflict, Schumer replied, “We are going to end the war.”

He noted that several Republican lawmakers had already supported congressional efforts to halt military operations and suggested that the incoming Democratic majority could exercise Congress’s constitutional authority over federal spending.

Schumer specifically cited the “power of the purse” as a mechanism for restraining military action undertaken without public consent.

The Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s elections, capturing Senate seats in traditionally Republican states and delivering a major political setback to Trump.

Schumer said Democrats had secured 54 Senate seats, with the possibility of increasing their majority to 55 or 56 as outstanding races are decided.

The Democratic leader did not announce a specific legislative proposal or timetable for ending the conflict. Any attempt to restrict military funding could face opposition from the White House, including a presidential veto.

Congress has previously attempted to curtail the administration’s military operations against Iran. In June, both chambers adopted resolutions calling for an end to hostilities, while the House approved another measure in September with the support of seven Republican lawmakers.

Schumer’s remarks followed an unusually sharp assessment of the election results by Vice President JD Vance, who publicly blamed the Iran conflict for the Republican Party’s losses.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote Wednesday on X.

The vice president said polling conducted for Republicans indicated that significant numbers of Americans who supported Trump in 2024 had switched to Democratic candidates because of dissatisfaction with the war, rising living costs and US foreign policy.

Vance said disaffected voters wanted Washington to end the conflict, prioritize domestic economic concerns and “change our relationship to Israel.”

Trump subsequently acknowledged that Vance’s assessment was “largely true,” attributing part of the Republican defeat to higher gasoline prices resulting from the conflict.

Nevertheless, the president defended his decision to launch the military campaign and rejected suggestions that the electoral setback demonstrated the war had been a mistake.

“If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” Trump told reporters, insisting that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained essential.

The dispute comes as the administration considers further military action against Iran, despite the stalemate that followed an April ceasefire and continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation.

Schumer also outlined a broader Democratic agenda focused on lowering household expenses, investigating alleged administration corruption and increasing congressional oversight of the executive branch.

Although the Iran war has emerged as a major political issue, economic concerns also played a substantial role in the election. An ABC News voter survey found that 34% of House voters considered the conflict crucial to their vote, compared with 49% citing the cost of living and 55% citing government corruption.

The Democrats’ victory is expected to significantly constrain Trump’s legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January, potentially setting the stage for a prolonged battle over the administration’s Iran policy.