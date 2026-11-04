Vance cites voter anger over Israel policy as reason for defeat

Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

When former Trump voters were asked what would convince them to return to the Republican Party, their four leading answers were ending the war, addressing inflation and the cost of living, putting America first, and changing America’s relationship with Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President JD Vance pointed to growing voter frustration with America’s relationship with Israel and blamed the war with Iran for Republicans’ sweeping midterm election defeat, revealing that even voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2024 turned against the party over its foreign policy.

In a lengthy statement posted on X Wednesday, Vance offered a candid assessment of the Republican losses, arguing that the party’s biggest problem was not low turnout but the growing number of Trump supporters who had become disillusioned with the administration.

According to Vance, internal Republican data initially suggested that the party was performing better than expected, with Republican voters turning out in significant numbers despite polls predicting a Democratic landslide.

But one of the party’s data analysts warned him that strong turnout did not necessarily translate into Republican votes.

“Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us,” the analyst told him.

Vance said that warning proved accurate, with large numbers of Americans who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 switching their support to Democrats in Tuesday’s elections.

“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” he wrote.

The vice president then revealed what he described as particularly telling findings from an internal pollster who had accurately anticipated the election results.

When former Trump voters were asked what would convince them to return to the Republican Party, their four leading answers were ending the war, addressing inflation and the cost of living, putting America first, and changing America’s relationship with Israel.

“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats,” Vance declared.

Although he did not specify what changes those voters wanted in US-Israel relations, the findings suggest that American support for Israel has become a source of political frustration among at least some voters who previously backed Trump.

Vance was even more direct in assigning responsibility for the Republican defeat.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” he wrote.

His comments came after Democrats regained control of both the House and Senate, delivering a major blow to Trump’s political agenda.

Vance’s assessment is particularly notable given his longstanding skepticism toward American military intervention overseas. An Iraq War veteran, he has repeatedly warned against prolonged military commitments and favored diplomatic efforts to end the Iran conflict.

Although Vance has expressed support for Israel, he has also emphasized that American foreign policy must prioritize US interests, an approach that has sometimes placed him at odds with more interventionist Republicans.

Vance rejected efforts to explain away the Republican defeat, arguing that the party must confront the political consequences of the war.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.”

“But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”