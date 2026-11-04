Trump denies he considered replacing Hegseth after Republican midterm defeat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Defense secretary reportedly eyeing Tennessee Senate seat.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has no plans to remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, rejecting reports that he had discussed replacing the Pentagon chief following Republican defeats in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump told reporters when questioned about Hegseth’s position.

His comments followed a CBS News report that the president had privately sought advice from political allies and advisers about Hegseth’s future after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Democrats also captured several governorships in the elections, delivering sweeping losses to Republicans.

Trump raised the possibility of Hegseth seeking elected office, suggesting he would be a competitive candidate for the Tennessee Senate seat being vacated by Republican Marsha Blackburn, who won Tuesday’s gubernatorial race.

“I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all,” Trump said.

According to The Hill, Hegseth, a former Army National Guard major, has expressed interest in the Senate vacancy and has been conducting an informal campaign for the position.

Speculation about potential changes at the Pentagon has also included Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible replacement for Hegseth.

One source cited by The Hill suggested DeSantis could receive Senate confirmation during the lame-duck congressional session, allowing him to assume the defense secretary position after his gubernatorial term concludes Jan. 5.

Separately, some White House aides have reportedly raised the possibility of scrutiny involving senior military officials over their involvement in developing military guidance during the Iran war.

Those officials include Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth could also face congressional challenges once Democrats assume control of the House of Representatives.

House Democrats have indicated they are considering impeachment proceedings against the defense secretary after taking control of the chamber.

Trump’s public support for Hegseth comes as reports continue to circulate about the defense secretary’s possible Senate ambitions and potential changes in Pentagon leadership.