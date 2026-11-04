WATCH: Iranian analyst warns missiles already reach Eastern Europe November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-analyst-warns-missiles-already-reach-eastern-europe/ Email Print Iranian military analyst Mohammad Taheri claimed that Iran’s missiles can already reach most of Eastern Europe and that Iran may also target European military bases if a war breaks out. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Va6r9KBI7LI4IMlv.mp4 EuropeIranmissile attackWar