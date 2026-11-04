Pro-Israel lawmakers defeated as Israel critics win seats in 2026 midterms

Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan's 13th District, speaks at a campaign rally for Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Prominent pro-Israel Republicans, including Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina and Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, were ousted while hardline critics of the Jewish state win seats in Michigan and Colorado.

By World Israel News Staff

Several prominent pro-Israel lawmakers were defeated in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, while a number of left-wing Democrats sharply critical of Israel secured seats in Congress, highlighting the changing political landscape surrounding American support for the Jewish state.

Among the most notable defeats were Republican Representative Mike Lawler of New York and Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina.

Meanwhile, democratic socialists Melat Kiros of Colorado and Donavan McKinney of Michigan won election to the House of Representatives after campaigns that included strong opposition to US military aid to Israel.

The results came as Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress, with the party’s progressive wing also expanding its presence in the House.

In New York’s 17th Congressional District, Lawler conceded defeat to Democrat Cait Conley, an Army veteran and former national security official, following a closely contested race in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Lawler, who entered Congress in 2023, had established himself as a prominent supporter of Israel and maintained close relationships with Jewish communities in his district, particularly Orthodox Jewish voters.

He was endorsed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“When all of the votes are counted tomorrow in Westchester, it’s going to be pretty clear that we will be short,” Lawler told supporters Tuesday night.

Conley, however, is also generally supportive of Israel and received the endorsement of Democratic Majority for Israel. She has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and differs with Lawler on issues including Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

In South Carolina, Democratic pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Senator Darline Graham, who had been appointed to replace her late brother, Lindsey Graham, in July.

The victory marked the first time a Democrat had won a US Senate election in South Carolina since 1998.

Darline Graham had sought to continue her brother’s longstanding support for Israel, backing legislation intended to strengthen US-Israel cooperation, expand sanctions on Iran and combat antisemitism.

“I stand with Israel,” Graham declared in an August statement announcing her support for several pro-Israel bills.

She also stated that Americans had a moral responsibility to defend Israel and the Jewish people.

Andrews supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Arab conflict and has criticized the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She has not adopted the sweeping anti-Israel positions advanced by some candidates on the Democratic Party’s left.

In Colorado’s heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District, Melat Kiros won the general election after defeating longtime Democratic Representative Diana DeGette in a June primary.

Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist, campaigned on opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and US support for the Jewish state.

Following her primary victory, Kiros declared that her supporters would not wait to “reject corporate PACs like AIPAC” or “end the genocide in Palestine.”

Kiros has also attracted criticism from Jewish organizations over her response to the 2025 firebombing of a pro-Israel gathering in Boulder, Colorado. She declined to characterize the attack as antisemitic, describing it instead as politically motivated.

In Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, state Representative Donavan McKinney defeated Republican T.P. Nykoriak after unseating incumbent Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar in the August primary.

Thanedar, a supporter of Israel who had received backing from AIPAC, was defeated by McKinney, a democratic socialist endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Rashida Tlaib.

McKinney made opposition to US military assistance to Israel an explicit part of his campaign platform, pledging to “end the military aid and arms that America gives to Israel.”

He also promised to support the Block the Bombs Act, legislation intended to restrict American weapons sales to Israel, and called for renewed US funding for UNRWA.

McKinney has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge Israel rejects.

The victories of Kiros and McKinney were part of a broader series of successes for candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

At least five DSA-backed candidates won House seats Tuesday, including Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York and Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania.

The incoming lawmakers have supported restrictions on US military assistance to Israel and criticized Israel’s conduct during the war in Gaza.

Their victories follow a series of Democratic primaries in which progressive challengers defeated longtime incumbents, often attacking their opponents’ relationships with AIPAC and support for Israeli military operations.