Rubio and Hegseth move onto military base as security threats force senior Trump officials to relocate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press during the G7 foreign ministers summit, in Paris Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool Photo via AP)

Treasury Secretary Bessent faces reported Iranian threats; acting Attorney General Blanche also occupies military housing.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are reportedly living at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., as security concerns have prompted several senior Trump administration officials to relocate to military installations and protected government residences.

The growing list includes acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whose residence at a military facility near Washington was confirmed Thursday by three sources speaking to Fox News Digital.

Blanche moved earlier this year, although the circumstances behind his decision remain undisclosed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also left his private residence following reported threats linked to Iran, according to a source who confirmed the relocation to Fox News on Wednesday.

Concerns about Bessent’s safety reportedly increased after a Wall Street Journal photograph enabled readers to identify his Georgetown home.

Other administration figures living in military or protected accommodations include White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll have also reportedly occupied military residences.

The security concerns differ among officials. Some relocations followed threats of domestic political violence, while others were connected to foreign threats or criminal organizations.

Blanche’s predecessor, Pam Bondi, moved out of her Washington apartment after authorities identified threats associated with drug cartels, The New York Times reported in March.

The newspaper also cited hostility surrounding Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files as a possible security concern, an explanation disputed by the Justice Department.

Fort McNair, where Rubio and Hegseth reportedly reside, is an Army installation overlooking the Potomac River.

Established in the late 1700s, it houses the National Defense University and has historically provided accommodations for senior military personnel.

Army records from 2024 identify 27 residences at the installation dating to before 1919. A separate Army housing inventory lists 88 historic residential units across Fort McNair and nearby Fort Myer, without specifying the distribution between the two facilities.