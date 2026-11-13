Mansour Abbas’s Hamas bargain exposes political Islam’s double standard

The question is what Ra’am is prepared to reject, beyond the immediate demands of a coalition negotiation.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

Mansour Abbas is reportedly prepared to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. But the most revealing part of the story is not the label. It is the price attached to it.

The Ra’am chairman has agreed in principle to meet a condition set by Gadi Eisenkot’s political bloc, while demanding that the bloc demonstrate its commitment to a genuine partnership with him.

Abbas did not deny the report when asked publicly, but he did not announce an unconditional recognition either.

That is not the same as a clear ideological break. It is a negotiation over political access, and Israel should not confuse a tactical concession with a change of convictions.

Calling Hamas a terrorist organization should not be a bargaining chip. It should be the minimum standard for any politician who claims to reject the movement’s violence and its political project.

The timing makes the distinction harder to ignore. Five days earlier, during consultations with President Isaac Herzog, Abbas declined to answer directly when asked whether Hamas was a terrorist organization.

He said he needed space to act as a bridge and protect himself and his family. He also said Ra’am rejected terrorism and supported disarming Hamas.

Those statements matter, but they do not erase the refusal to state the obvious. Nor does a reported willingness to say it during coalition negotiations settle what his movement believes.

The wider Arab world should recognize the pattern.

Political Islam has often learned to speak the language of elections, institutions, and public service without resolving its deeper contradiction: whether it accepts that political authority belongs to citizens of different beliefs or whether it regards the state as an instrument for advancing one ideological vision.

Participation in an election is not proof of democratic conviction.

The real test is whether a movement accepts limits on its power, protects dissent, and recognizes the equal rights of people who reject its religious program.

Hamas is the starkest case. It emerged from the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and fused Islamist rule with armed struggle.

It has imposed its authority in Gaza through coercion, suppressed rivals, and built a military structure outside accountable civilian control.

Its October 7 attack deliberately targeted civilians, murdered families, and took hostages. No language about resistance, national liberation, or religious duty can turn those crimes into legitimate politics.

Yet the problem is not confined to Hamas or Gaza. The Muslim Brotherhood’s regional history shows why the distinction between electoral participation and liberal democracy matters.

In Egypt, the Brotherhood won elections after the 2011 uprising, but the presidency of Mohamed Morsi became consumed by a struggle over constitutional power, state institutions, and the place of opponents in the political order.

The military takeover that followed was a disaster for Egypt, and the repression that followed it was severe. But the abuses of the military do not make the Brotherhood’s own record beyond criticism.

Egyptians were entitled to reject authoritarianism from either side.

Tunisia offered another version of the same debate. Ennahda entered electoral politics and later said it was separating political activity from religious preaching.

That evolution was significant, but it did not resolve every question about the movement’s identity or its record in government.

The country’s democratic collapse under Kais Saied cannot be blamed on one party alone.

Still, the experience demonstrated that a movement’s decision to compete in elections does not, by itself, guarantee a durable commitment to pluralism.

These examples should not be flattened into one story. Ra’am is not Hamas, and Abbas is not the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood across the Arab world.

The Southern Branch of Israel’s Islamic Movement chose parliamentary participation, while the Northern Branch followed a different path.

Ra’am has worked inside Israel’s political system, and no collective accusation against Arab citizens is justified by its ideological history.

But these distinctions are reasons for scrutiny, not reasons to suspend it.

The question is what Ra’am is prepared to reject, beyond the immediate demands of a coalition negotiation.

Is it willing to say that Hamas’s ideology is incompatible with equal citizenship? Does it reject the Muslim Brotherhood’s claim to speak for a religious community as a political bloc?

Does it accept that no party, cleric, or armed faction can claim authority above the law? Will it oppose political intimidation and violence even when the targets are Israelis, Jews, secular Arabs, or Muslim dissidents?

The political maneuver is familiar across the region. When Islamist movements face pressure, they can separate their public party from the wider movement, condemn selected acts while preserving the ideology behind them, or describe their rivals’ demands as attacks on religious identity.

The result is a permanent grey zone in which voters are asked to judge a party by its promises, while its leaders avoid defining the limits of their own authority.

The issue is not whether Abbas uses the correct phrase. It is whether Ra’am accepts the principles that phrase should represent: the rejection of attacks on civilians, the dismantling of independent armed rule, and the right of Palestinians and Israelis to live without a movement claiming a religious mandate to dictate their future.

There is a wider lesson for Arab politics. For decades, Islamist parties have presented themselves as the authentic voice of society, often implying that their opponents are corrupt, foreign-backed, or insufficiently religious.

That claim narrows politics before an election even begins. It turns disagreement into a test of identity and makes compromise look like betrayal.

A healthy political system requires the opposite: citizens must be free to support religious parties, secular parties, liberals, conservatives, or none of them, without being treated as enemies of the community.

The alternative to Islamism is not hostility to Islam. It is a political order in which faith is protected but no movement can monopolize it. Millions of Muslims oppose Islamist rule while remaining deeply religious.

They want competent schools, jobs, accountable government, personal security, and courts that treat citizens equally. They should not have to accept a party’s claim to religious authority as the price of being represented.

Israel has its own responsibility in this debate. It should not treat Arab citizens as a suspect population or assume that religious identity makes political partnership impossible.

That would strengthen the very Islamist argument that Jews and Arabs cannot share a civic framework. But neither should Israeli parties lower basic standards simply because they need parliamentary votes.

Any prospective coalition partner must reject terrorism clearly, accept the state’s democratic rules and support the disarmament of armed organizations that challenge civilian authority. Those requirements should apply consistently to Arab and Jewish parties alike.

That is why the reported bargain deserves skepticism rather than applause. If Abbas makes an unconditional public break with Hamas and its political ideology, he will have taken a necessary step.

If the declaration remains tied to the promise of a coalition seat, it will look less like principle than political marketing.

The same test should apply to every Islamist party in the region: judge it not by the moderation of its campaign language, but by what it accepts when power, opposition, and the rights of others are at stake.

The Arab world does not need another round of promises that political Islam can be softened by office. It needs parties that accept the limits of democratic power before they receive it.

Hamas has demonstrated the consequences when an Islamist movement treats its ideology as more important than the lives and freedoms of the people it claims to represent.

Abbas now faces a smaller but revealing test. The answer should be more than a word negotiated behind closed doors. It should be a clear rejection of the politics that made the word necessary in the first place.