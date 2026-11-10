Berlin Archbishop warns Jewish life under threat as antisemitism escalates across Germany

Like much of the Western world, Germany has seen an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents over the past three years in the wake of the Hamas-led invasion and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Berlin’s top Catholic archbishop is calling for urgent action to protect Jewish communities as antisemitism, including violence against Jews, continues to intensify across Germany, warning that mounting threats and a deepening climate of fear are putting the future of Jewish life in the country at risk.

In an interview with the German newspaper Rheinische Post, Archbishop Heiner Koch warned that rising antisemitism has made everyday life increasingly frightening for the country’s Jewish communities, saying that “Jews no longer dare to speak Hebrew on the subway or wear a kippah in public,” while expressing alarm that many are returning to Israel “because it is safer for them there.”

“Whoever leads Berlin in the future will have to confront this challenge head-on,” Koch said.

“The fight against antisemitism must be recognized as a fundamental pillar of our society and enshrined in the constitution. Doing so would obligate all political parties, from the right to the left, to actively combat antisemitism.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has also raised the alarm over the growing threat of antisemitism, cautioning that the climate of hostility facing the Jewish people poses a serious challenge to the country’s democratic values and social fabric.

“We must confront antisemitism wherever it emerges—whether from the far right, the far left, mainstream society, or Islamist circles,” the German leader said Monday during a ceremony commemorating Kristallnacht, the infamous Nazi pogrom in November 1938, at the Buchenwald Memorial in the central German state of Thuringia.

“It is deeply shameful that Jewish people are once again facing insults, threats, and even physical attacks on streets and in public squares across Germany,” Steinmeier said.

“There are reasons for hope, because our rule of law remains strong and unwavering. But there is also every reason to remain vigilant, open our eyes, and heighten our awareness.”

Like much of the Western world, Germany has seen an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents over the past three years, in the wake of the Hamas-led invasion and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

For many Jews and Israelis in Germany, rising hostility has turned everyday expressions of identity into a source of concern, prompting some to hide Jewish symbols, avoid speaking Hebrew in public, or think twice before openly identifying themselves as Jewish.

In one of the latest incidents, a pro-Palestinian activist climbed a flagpole outside Berlin’s Reichstag, home to the German parliament, and removed the national flag, replacing it with a Palestinian flag.

Using climbing equipment, the activist scaled the nearly 30-meter flagpole outside Germany’s parliament at Platz der Republik, tore down the 60-square-meter national flag, and threw it to the ground before raising a Palestinian flag in its place.

Shortly after the incident, local police detained the activist and two other men who had remained on the ground filming the stunt. All three were later released after processing and issued bans prohibiting them from returning to the area.

The German flag, known as the “Flag of Unity,” is one of the country’s most recognizable national symbols, commemorating the historic reunification of East and West Germany on Oct. 3, 1990, after more than four decades of division.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, strongly denounced the incident, saying the removal of the German flag in favor of a Palestinian one represented a direct rejection of the country’s founding principles of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner also condemned the incident, calling it an attack on a national symbol and stressing the need for tighter security to ensure that parliamentary grounds are not used as a platform for political demonstrations.

“It’s incomprehensible that Palestinian extremists would go so far as to target the German flag, a symbol of our national unity, in their criminal actions,” Klöckner told the German newspaper BILD.

“The German Bundestag [federal parliament] must be better protected. I will no longer accept incidents like this taking place within the grounds of our parliament. Measures must be taken to ensure that the Bundestag does not become a platform for activism of any kind,” she continued.

In Hamburg, Germany’s second-largest city in the north of the country, antisemitism commissioner Anna von Villiez has warned of a growing climate of hostility facing Jews, with schools, universities, and, increasingly, online platforms emerging as key arenas for antisemitic abuse.

Amid growing concerns over the spread of antisemitism online, von Villiez is pushing for a nationwide initiative that would bring Germany’s federal states together to confront the rising tide of hatred across digital platforms.

Von Villiez cited a recent study revealing that one in four Jewish participants had experienced threats, insults, or verbal abuse online, with the internet identified as the most common setting for what they considered their most severe experience of harassment.

The study also found that nearly 78 percent of participants avoid wearing or displaying religious symbols in public, revealing how fear of hostility is driving many to conceal visible expressions of their religious identity in everyday life.

“We increasingly hear from parents who tell their children to keep their Jewish identity private at school and avoid mentioning trips to Israel,” Villiez said in a statement.

“What is particularly troubling is that a fundamental right is effectively being denied. This is deeply concerning, and it is something our city cannot accept.”