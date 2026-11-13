Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel agitator meets his match while trying to bully Hasidic businessman

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-agitator-meets-his-match-while-trying-to-bully-hasidic-businessman/
Email Print

Anti-Israel provocateur Tyler Oliveira tried to infiltrate the newly established Jewish community in Lakefront Estates, Florida, where the Jewish owner coolly answered all his questions despite his obvious malicious intentions.

>