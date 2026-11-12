Dutch museum scraps Jewish exhibit, citing ‘staff safety’ fears

The planned exhibition was intended to celebrate the oldest continuously active Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe.

By World Israel News Staff

A Dutch museum has canceled a long-planned exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of a synagogue, reportedly out of concern that anti-Israel activists could attack or violently disrupt the event. The organization responsible for the exhibition, however, avoided explicitly citing security threats or antisemitism as reasons for the decision.

The Amersfoort Synagogue had been the subject of preparations for an exhibition over the past five years.

The exhibit was scheduled to open in 2027 at the Amersfoort Museum, marking 300 years since the establishment of the synagogue, which is the oldest continuously active Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe.

However, amid fears of violent confrontations involving anti-Israel activists, the Amersfoort Museum preemptively announced that the exhibition had been canceled.

In a carefully worded statement to the media, the head of the organization overseeing the museum and other cultural institutions in Amersfoort acknowledged that the decision followed pressure from pro-Palestinian activists.

Paul Baltus, director of the Amersfoort in C cultural organization, referred obliquely to “the situation in the Middle East,” saying it had fueled a “heated debate” in Dutch society. He did not explicitly mention antisemitism or the threat of violence against those attending the exhibition.

Baltus said that while the museum could theoretically introduce additional security measures, such as hiring guards or installing cameras, he preferred to cancel the event rather than expose staff to a “range of reactions” to the exhibition.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Baltus cited “staff safety” as a factor in the cancellation.

Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), Emile Schrijver, director-general of Amsterdam’s Jewish Cultural Quarter, warned that giving in to such pressure risked establishing a dangerous precedent in which Jewish cultural events are effectively banned from public spaces.

“The effect of this is that the normality of Jewish presence in a town is being pushed away,” he told JTA. “Suddenly anything Jewish is considered a security hazard or prone to cause problems.”

Amersfoort Mayor Lucas Bolsius said he would seek a solution that would allow the exhibition to go ahead as planned.

The museum, meanwhile, said it was “exploring possibilities” for holding the exhibition, but has yet to commit to proceeding with the event as originally scheduled.