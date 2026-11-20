Eisenkot plans Knesset vote on minority government despite opposition from potential partners

MK Gadi Eisenkot attends the ceremonial opening session of the 26th Knesset at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Eisenkot currently commands the support of 48 lawmakers, well below the 61 required for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot is reportedly preparing to seek Knesset approval for a minority government that could depend on support from Arab-led parties, despite opposition from several potential coalition partners and continuing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

According to Channel 12 and Ynet, Eisenkot intends to present his proposed government to lawmakers before returning his mandate to President Isaac Herzog, even if efforts to reach agreements with Likud and United Torah Judaism prove unsuccessful.

Eisenkot currently commands the support of 48 lawmakers, well below the 61 required for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Arab-led parties, which collectively hold 19 seats, could provide additional parliamentary backing, although most parties aligned with Eisenkot have rejected joining a coalition with them.

One arrangement under consideration would allow Ra’am to support a minority government without formally entering the coalition.

The Joint List has separately indicated it would not oppose a change in government.

However, the proposal faces resistance from within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has said he would vote against such an arrangement, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett favors continued negotiations toward a unity government with Likud.

Bennett has not excluded every alternative but is also expected to oppose a minority coalition.

Likud criticized Eisenkot’s proposal, accusing him of attempting to establish a government reliant on “supporters of terrorism.”

The party nevertheless confirmed that coalition negotiations would resume Sunday and stressed the importance of national unity.

Eisenkot has characterized his proposal as a “national emergency government,” pointing to Israel’s security circumstances and developments concerning Iran.

He reportedly plans to persuade Liberman that replacing Netanyahu should take priority, even if a new administration remains in office only until another election.

Eisenkot faces a December 6 deadline to form a government. Herzog has the authority to extend the mandate until December 19, but Eisenkot’s associates reportedly are proceeding without assuming they will receive additional time.