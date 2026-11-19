The proposed legislation would impose an eight-year limit on a prime minister’s tenure, with the stated aim of preventing an excessive concentration of political power and encouraging leadership turnover.

By Efrat Forsher, TPS

Israeli opposition lawmakers advanced legislation widely seen as targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a bill that would limit a prime minister’s tenure to eight years and prevent a Knesset member indicted for serious offenses from being tasked with forming a new government.

“A prime minister is not the owner of the state, and that distinguished seat does not belong to any single individual,” said Yisrael Beiteinu MK Oded Forer, who submitted the bill on Thursday.

Netanyahu has served as prime minister for a cumulative 20 years during 1996–1999, 2009–2021, and from December 2022 to the present.

Forer added that eight years was sufficient time to lead a country and argued that Israel’s national interests should take precedence over the personal legal circumstances of its leaders.

“We are not determining guilt or innocence,” Forer said. “The public interest takes precedence over any personal interest.”

The proposed legislation would impose an eight-year limit on a prime minister’s tenure, with the stated aim of preventing an excessive concentration of political power and encouraging leadership turnover.

It would also change the legal provisions governing a prime minister’s incapacity to serve, bar an MK indicted for serious offenses from being tasked with forming a government, and establish a mechanism for ending a prime minister’s tenure if the offenses attributed to them carry the legal designation of “moral turpitude.”

Netanyahu is standing trial in three separate corruption cases on charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The cases include allegations that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage from the Walla news website.

He is also accused of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen and of seeking favorable media coverage from newspaper publishers.

The prime minister denies all wrongdoing.

No serving Israeli prime minister has previously been indicted on criminal charges.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned in 2008 ahead of his own indictment on corruption charges.

He was later convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence.