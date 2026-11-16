Hamas’ hospitals: Interrogation, torture, war crimes and terror

Footage of Hamas terrorists leading hostage through Shifa Hospital in Gaza (Photo: IDF spokesperson's unit)

The evidence shows Hamas’ abuse of hospitals extends beyond its war with Israel as Palestinians themselves have been among its victims.

By Bassam Tawil, Gatestone Institute

The latest documents uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip provide further evidence of a fact that has been known for years but that much of the international community has preferred to overlook: Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations have systematically exploited hospitals and medical facilities for military, security, and terrorist activities.

The documents, published by the IDF on November 13, 2026, clearly show that the exploitation of hospitals did not begin with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 massacre. Hamas’s hospital war crimes and crimes against humanity were already an established practice years earlier.

One document, written in 2019 by the deputy commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, outlines procedures for handling suspects detained for interrogation.

Among the locations designated for interrogations were Nasser Hospital, the Red Crescent Hospital, and the European Hospital, all in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

The second document, dating from 2020, concerns Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s exploitation of hospitals, including Shifa, Al-Rantisi, and Kamal Adwan.

The report describes how Islamic Jihad operatives positioned mortar shells near hospitals, documented rocket launches, took over offices, and established an operations room inside a medical facility.

The document specifically states that Islamic Jihad operatives had “forcibly taken control of the [Al-Rantisi Hospital] upper floor and established an operations room there.”

Even more revealing is the concern expressed that such activities could provide Israel with a justification for targeting medical facilities.

Its authors also warned that allowing one faction to exploit hospitals could encourage other armed groups to demand similar privileges.

The Palestinian terrorist organizations understood the danger of turning hospitals into military installations but continued to do so anyway.

These documents are not the first evidence of this practice.

In August 2026, the IDF and Shin Bet disclosed intelligence showing that Hamas had been using Nasser Hospital as a center for interrogating and torturing Palestinians suspected of opposing its rule.

The evidence demonstrates that Hamas’s abuse of hospitals is not confined to its conflict with Israel. Palestinians themselves have been among its victims.

The report described Palestinians being tied in stress positions, beaten with metal pipes and subjected to severe injuries, including broken bones.

Some victims were accused of ordinary offenses; others were punished for allegedly expressing support for Israel or the United States.

According to the intelligence, Hamas was conducting interrogations on the second floor of the hospital’s outpatient clinics. Another building inside the complex had also been converted into an interrogation facility.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Hamas was using the hospital for “interrogations, torture, and collecting money.”

They added that patients and medical personnel had witnessed the permanent presence of Hamas operatives, some of them masked, inside the compound.

In a report published in May 2026, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry documented Hamas’s torture and mistreatment of Palestinians inside Nasser Hospital during 2024 and 2025.

The commission concluded that Hamas members had tortured Palestinian civilians there, in violation of international law.

The latest Israeli operation at Nasser Hospital on November 12 provides another disturbing disclosure.

The IDF and Shin Bet said they targeted Mohammed Abu Ismail, commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, who was issuing orders from inside the hospital complex.

According to the Israeli security agencies, the hospital’s second floor served as a Hamas military headquarters, under strict security, where civilians were prohibited from entering.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Abu Ismail was responsible for directing terrorist operations against Israeli civilians and soldiers and for holding Israeli hostages in captivity, including hostages held inside Nasser Hospital itself.

They added that Hamas had stored weapons at the complex and conducted interrogations and torture there.

The fate of Abu Ismail was still unknown after the Israeli strike. The question, however, remains: What was a senior Hamas military commander doing inside a hospital?

Why was a medical facility serving as his headquarters? Why were Israeli hostages being held there?

According to the IDF, Abu Ismail was responsible for holding several hostages, including Nimrod Cohen, Edan Alexander, Matan Zangauker, and Avera Mengistu, as well as the bodies of Israeli soldiers Asaf Hamami, Oz Daniel, and Omer Neutra.

The use of hospitals for imprisoning hostages is also documented elsewhere. On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists brought kidnapped Thai and Nepalese civilians into the Shifa Hospital compound. Israeli surveillance footage documented their arrival.

The IDF also disclosed that Corporal Noa Marciano, who had been abducted alive, was taken to Shifa Hospital, where Israeli intelligence indicated she was murdered.

These incidents, not isolated, expose the extent to which Hamas has transformed facilities intended to protect human life into instruments of its military operations and internal security apparatus—facilities to destroy life.

Even the European Union, which has frequently been reluctant to criticize Hamas, acknowledged these war crimes.

On November 13, 2023, all 27 EU member states joined a statement condemning “the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.”

The EU also emphasized that international humanitarian law requires hospitals, medical supplies, and civilians inside hospitals to be protected.

The international community cannot claim that it does not know what is happening.

After the November 12 Israeli strike, the Board of Peace condemned Hamas’s continued exploitation of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

It also called for the implementation of US President Donald J. Trump’s Gaza plan and the establishment of secure, demilitarized medical facilities.

Such statements, however, are not enough. The Board of Peace was established to help oversee a new reality in Gaza.

It cannot accomplish that mission while Hamas retains its armed forces, security apparatus, torture centers, and the ability to intimidate the population.

The international community would greatly help the Palestinians if they could stop treating Hamas’s continued existence as an unavoidable political reality.

A Gaza in which Hamas retains control of weapons, military infrastructure, and internal security cannot provide genuine security or freedom for its Palestinian residents—as if it even wanted to—let alone peace with Israel.