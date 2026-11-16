WATCH: Democrat influencer tries to humiliate former press secretary over Iran war support; it backfires spectacularly November 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-democrat-influencer-tries-to-humiliate-former-press-secretary-over-iran-war-support-it-backfires-spectacularly/ Email Print Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson claimed that if former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer supports the Iran war so much, he should go enlist. Spicer fired back, revealing he currently serves in the reserves, unlike Sisson, who never served a day in his life. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/NwDeyYnJd60e7-Se.mp4 Harry SissonIranreservist