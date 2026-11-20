B-2 pilots reveal how Israeli strikes cleared path for US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Iran’s last-minute concrete defenses forced changes to the bombing plan at Fordow.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

American B-2 bomber pilots have disclosed details of the June 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing how Israeli air operations reduced threats to their aircraft and how Iranian efforts to reinforce the Fordow enrichment site forced last-minute changes to the attack plan.

In interviews published Wednesday by Air & Space Forces Magazine, crew members involved in Operation Midnight Hammer described a 37-hour mission that followed approximately 15 years of preparations to target Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure.

The operation involved 14 pilots flying seven B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Six aircraft targeted Fordow, while another attacked Natanz. Submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles struck Isfahan, with approximately 125 aircraft supporting the overall mission.

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched June 13, substantially altered the conditions facing American crews.

Israeli F-35 and F-15 aircraft had destroyed numerous Iranian air defense threats that American planners had anticipated encountering.

“They killed a whole lot of threats and made it a lot safer for us,” said Alpha, a senior B-2 instructor pilot who led the mission.

Another complication emerged when Iran attempted to protect Fordow’s ventilation shafts with concrete shortly before the attack.

American planners revised the bombing sequence, directing the first aircraft to destroy the concrete covering before subsequent bombers attacked the underground facilities.

The first bombs struck at 2:10 a.m. local time. Crews then released additional 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrators at carefully coordinated intervals.

According to the magazine, Iranian forces never fired at the B-2 bombers during the operation, although pilots reported receiving warnings as they departed Iranian airspace.

David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, assessed the damage as substantial.

“The centrifuge program, as it was, no longer exists. And what we’re essentially discussing are remnants,” Albright told the magazine.

The precise extent of the destruction remains uncertain, although post-operation assessments concluded that the strikes severely damaged Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels.