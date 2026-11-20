Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, October 22, 2025. (Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

78 percent of respondents said the Republican Party’s relationship with Israel makes them more supportive of the party.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A new poll of Republican voters in four key early presidential primary states offers a powerful rebuttal to claims that support for Israel is collapsing within the GOP, finding that an overwhelming majority continue to view the Jewish state favorably while prominent critics of Israel struggle with voters.

The survey, conducted by Republican polling firm OnMessage Inc. on behalf of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, found that 68 percent of Republican voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina support Israel, compared with just 17 percent who hold unfavorable views.

Even more significantly, 78 percent of respondents said the Republican Party’s relationship with Israel makes them more supportive of the party, underscoring the continued political importance of the US-Israel alliance as Republicans begin looking toward the 2028 presidential election.

The findings challenge a growing narrative that the Republican electorate is turning against Israel, a position increasingly amplified by influential figures on the online right.

Among the most striking findings were the unfavorable ratings of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who has become one of the most prominent critics of Israel and American support for the Jewish state. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they disapprove of Carlson, compared with just 30 percent who approve of him.

Carlson’s potential influence over Republican presidential politics also appears limited. Forty-six percent of respondents said an endorsement from Carlson would make them less likely to support a presidential candidate, while only 16 percent said it would make them more likely to do so.

Other prominent figures associated with anti-Israel rhetoric also struggled in the poll. Conservative commentator Candace Owens received unfavorable ratings from 49 percent of respondents, compared with 23 percent who said they view her favorably. Far-right activist Nick Fuentes was viewed unfavorably by 23 percent, while just 13 percent viewed him favorably.

The results suggest that the loudest voices challenging the Republican Party’s longstanding relationship with Israel do not necessarily reflect the preferences of its broader electorate.

Sam Kay, of OnMessage Inc., told The Algemeiner that the survey results indicate that extreme anti-Israel views remain marginal within the Republican Party and support for Jews and the Jewish state are necessary to galvanize a coalition large enough to win the GOP nomination.

“If you want to run for the Republican nomination for president, you must denounce antisemitism and extremism directed at Jews,” Kay said.

He added that the survey “clearly shows that voters in the early primary states will not tolerate it” and that “candidates who placate those spreading antisemitism, conspiracy theories about Jews, or extreme anti-Israel rhetoric risk seriously undermining their electability.”

Kay explained that the data indicates that the Fuentes-led Groyper movement — a political agenda centered around fomenting antisemitism and expelling Jews from the GOP — remains concentrated among a mostly online and small coalition.

“If there is any Groyper movement, it is highly concentrated online and virtually non-existent in the homes of actual Republican primary voters,” Kay said.

The survey also comes at a consequential moment for the GOP. Vice President JD Vance has recently called for the United States and the Republican Party to reconsider their relationship with Israel, potentially elevating the issue into a defining debate of the 2028 presidential contest.

Vance has issued strikingly pointed criticism of Israel while serving as vice president, quite notable for a Republican politician. He also maintains a close friendship with Carlson, whom he has refused to condemn publicly, fueling concerns among many Jewish Republicans that Vance harbors sympathies for the antisemitic wing of the GOP. Following the recent Republican defeat in the midterm elections, Vance posted a lengthy reflection which partially blamed Israel for his party’s poor performance at the polls.

Nonetheless, Vance himself remains highly popular among Republican voters, the new poll found, posting an 80 percent favorability rating compared with President Donald Trump’s 75 percent. His close relationship with Carlson could therefore become politically significant as the party debates its future approach to Israel.

The poll also found overwhelming opposition to antisemitism within Republican ranks, with 86 percent agreeing that there is no place for antisemitism in the Republican Party.

The survey questioned 1,000 likely Republican primary and caucus voters, with 250 respondents each from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. It was conducted from Nov. 7–10, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

While the survey was commissioned by an advocacy organization and some of its questions were designed to test specific political messaging, its topline findings offer an important indication that support for Israel remains a substantial feature of the Republican electorate heading into the next presidential cycle.