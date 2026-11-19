WATCH: Hezbollah MP demands UNIFIL stay in Lebanon November 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-mp-demands-unifil-stay-in-lebanon/ Email Print Hezbollah MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said he wants UNIFIL to stay in Lebanon, praising the force’s relations with the terror group, while accusing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of being part of the Zionist lobby. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/4iCYrD55GQVOVW42.mp4 HezbollahLebanonUNIFILWeapons