The protest reportedly targeted a Paragon Group event offering free consultations with legal and real estate experts for Israeli property investment or moving to Israel.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

A group of anti-Israel activists in the United Kingdom gathered on Sunday night outside a Jewish community and sports center in the city of Manchester while Jewish children were reportedly playing soccer inside the venue.

Demonstrators held signs and Palestinian flags outside the Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club in Prestwich in protest of a private event held inside the club that was organized by a third-party Israeli company.

Several members of the local Jewish community who were concerned about the protest contacted the neighborhood Jewish watch group Shomrim, which dispatched volunteers to the scene, according to Jewish News.

The publication added that Shomrim volunteers then liaised with Greater Manchester Police officers, who eventually escorted the group of protesters away from the Jewish establishment. No arrests were made.

“Some callers were understandably distressed and concerned for the safety of children who were playing on the grounds at the time,” Shomrim Manchester told Jewish News.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy community facilities and recreational activities without feeling intimidated or unsafe.”

The Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club said the third-party Israeli company rented its facilities for a private gathering.

The protest was reportedly in response to an event advertised by Paragon Group where free, one-on-one consultations with legal and real estate experts were being offered for those interested in Israeli property investment or moving to Israel.

The Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club said it “outrightly condemns” the organizers of the pro-Palestinian demonstration, who they believe were aiming to “import conflict and scare tactics onto the streets of Manchester and against our community.”

The Jewish center said it believes the group of protesters were not locals because they were not recognized by its security team.

The establishment added that Sunday night’s event inside its facilities continued throughout the evening, despite the demonstration outside, and protesters caused no disruption to the security of its building.

A public right of way runs outside the club from Park Road and Bury Old Road, and it must remain accessible 24 hours a day, according to the facility.

Manchester Maccabi said Greater Manchester Police officers returned to the club on Monday morning to offer support to the community and there will be increased police presence in the future.

The club will also talk with the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism and provides protection to Britain’s Jewish community, and the local Bury Council “to explore future opportunities to strengthen the security of the overall site.”

The National Jewish Assembly, a British pro-Israel organization, condemned the demonstrators, saying that protesting with Palestinian flags outside a sports facility where Jewish children play soccer “is not activism.”

“It is harassment, intimidation, and deliberate antagonism,” said the organization.

“This is how normalized Jew hatred has become. Even Jewish children cannot enjoy playing football without being confronted by this hatred.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region also denounced the demonstration, describing it as “deeply disturbing.”

“Protesters gathering outside a Jewish communal building, displaying Palestinian flags with the sole objective of intimidating members of the Jewish community needs to be unequivocally condemned,” it said.