Jerusalem Arab planned a bombing and mass shooting attack on the Temple Mount, investigators say.

By World Israel News Staff

A 19-year-old Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem has been charged with planning a large-scale terrorist attack at the Temple Mount, allegedly preparing to detonate a bomb near the Old City’s Lions’ Gate before entering the holy site with a firearm to murder Jews and Israeli police officers.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed an amended indictment Tuesday against Muhammad al-Azza, a resident of Beit Hanina, accusing him of spending approximately two years preparing the attack, including gathering intelligence on security arrangements, researching explosives and undergoing martial arts training.

According to the indictment, al-Azza developed an interest in the Islamic State terrorist organization, also known as ISIS, following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023.

Prosecutors said he regularly consumed ISIS propaganda, including footage of terrorist attacks, and gradually embraced the organization’s ideology. He subsequently began identifying himself as a member of Hamas, although the indictment does not establish that he formally joined either organization.

During the same period, al-Azza attended religious lessons at the Al-Dawa Mosque in Beit Hanina, where prosecutors allege he was taught that Muslims were obligated to engage in armed conflict and murder Jews.

The indictment states that al-Azza eventually developed a plan to carry out a combined bombing and shooting attack at one of Jerusalem’s most sensitive religious sites.

He planned to hide a firearm in a cemetery along the route to Lions’ Gate, place a remotely detonated explosive device near the entrance, and retrieve the weapon after the explosion.

He would then enter the Temple Mount compound and open fire on Jews and Israeli police officers, intending, according to the indictment, “to kill as many of them as possible” before escaping.

Prosecutors allege that al-Azza used his regular visits to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers to conduct reconnaissance over approximately two years.

During those visits, he reportedly examined the locations of surveillance cameras, observed the number and positioning of security personnel, and identified possible escape routes.

He ultimately selected Lions’ Gate because of its proximity to Al-Aqsa Mosque and its suitability for the planned attack.

The indictment further alleges that al-Azza collected two used tear gas grenades and concealed them at his home, intending to modify them into explosive devices.

He also searched the internet for information about explosives and firearms, identified potential weapons suppliers and downloaded instructional materials from a website containing ISIS propaganda.

On March 24, 2025, al-Azza allegedly approached an acquaintance who had studied pharmacy to inquire about obtaining chemicals. Prosecutors said he also questioned two people with pharmaceutical training about substances mentioned in the materials he had downloaded.

In a particularly unusual element of the alleged preparations, al-Azza began training at a mixed martial arts club in Issawiya approximately two months before his arrest.

According to the indictment, the MMA training was intended to prepare him for a scenario in which the bombing and shooting failed to kill large numbers of people.

In that event, prosecutors said, he planned to continue attacking victims “with his bare hands” before attempting to escape.

Al-Azza was arrested on September 30 and has remained in custody.

He faces charges of preparing to commit a terrorist act involving murder under aggravated circumstances and receiving training or instruction for terrorist purposes.

The case follows a series of investigations into ISIS-inspired terrorist activity in Israel, including another alleged plot targeting the Temple Mount earlier this year.

In August, Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced that a 16-year-old resident of the Galilee had been arrested after allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS and researching the construction of explosive belts.

Authorities said the teenager “intended to carry out an attack against police officers and Jewish soldiers on the Temple Mount.”

A second suspect, a 19-year-old Haifa resident, was accused of planning an attack against an Israeli military base in northern Israel.

In September, prosecutors also charged additional residents of northern Israel with offenses connected to alleged ISIS sympathies and terrorist preparations, including a former IDF soldier accused of training to join the organization abroad.