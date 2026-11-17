Vance pushes back on claims of growing tensions with Trump over Iran policy

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House situation room, (White House)

Vice President Vance rejects claims of split with President Trump over Iran war, says US will not fight indefinitely in Iran in a “forever war.”

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President JD Vance denied Monday that he is at odds with President Donald Trump over the war with Iran, insisting that the administration remains united despite his recent statements blaming the conflict for Republicans’ crushing defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance rejected suggestions that his criticism of the war’s political consequences reflected a disagreement with Trump over the administration’s approach to Iran.

“No, there’s no daylight, Laura,” Vance said.

He explained that senior administration officials are free to debate policy internally but are expected to support the president once he reaches a decision.

“When the president makes a decision, he is owed a cabinet that helps implement that decision,” Vance said.

The interview followed controversy over Vance’s November 4 assessment of the Republican Party’s election losses, in which he argued that the Iran war had driven substantial numbers of voters who supported Trump in 2024 to back Democratic candidates two years later.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote on X following the election.

He cited internal polling showing that disaffected Trump voters wanted an end to the war, greater attention to inflation and living costs, a renewed emphasis on putting America first, and changes to Washington’s relationship with Israel.

During Monday’s interview, Vance acknowledged that the war had imposed political costs on Republicans, particularly through rising gasoline and energy prices. However, he also blamed longstanding underinvestment in American energy infrastructure for making the country more vulnerable to disruptions in the Middle East.

Vance also addressed criticism of his role in negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Iran that failed to produce a lasting settlement.

He argued that some critics were attacking him because they were reluctant to challenge Trump directly.

“I’m happy to be a heat shield for the president of the United States,” Vance declared.

Despite his criticism of the war’s political impact, Vance strongly defended the administration’s military campaign, asserting that American forces had achieved their principal objectives against Iran.

“We have destroyed the nuclear program. We have destroyed Iran’s conventional military,” he said.

Vance nevertheless rejected calls for an extended military campaign, arguing that some foreign policy advocates appeared unwilling to accept any conclusion to the conflict.

He said Trump was weighing several options, including ending military operations or applying additional military and diplomatic pressure to force Tehran toward a resolution.

Vance expressed confidence that the president would ultimately bring the conflict to an end rather than allow it to become another prolonged American military commitment.

“We told the American people we would do no more forever wars,” he said.

He further emphasized that Washington would not accept a military commitment lasting another decade or more, or even two additional years.

The comments come as Trump considers whether to launch another round of strikes against Iran or continue relying on economic sanctions, the US naval blockade and the threat of renewed military action.

Reuters reported Saturday that Trump had privately discussed postponing additional attacks if Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen refrained from further provocations.

According to the report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have urged Trump against resuming large-scale military operations, arguing that economic pressure on Tehran should be given more time to produce results.