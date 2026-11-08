WATCH: Danon claps back at Iranian UN rep claiming Israel never should have been a UN member state November 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-danon-claps-back-at-iranian-un-rep-claiming-israel-never-should-have-been-a-un-member-state/ Email Print Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon slammed Iran’s representative, declaring that Tehran has no moral authority to lecture Israel on human rights or to decide whether it belongs in the United Nations. Danny DanonIranUnited Nations