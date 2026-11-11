US judge green lights Trump’s $10b defamation lawsuit against the BBC

President Donald Trump attends an NBA Finals playoff basketball game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, June 8, 2026, with Kai Trump. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Federal judge allows Trump’s multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against BBC to proceed.

By World Israel News Staff

A federal judge has rejected the BBC’s attempt to dismiss President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit over its misleading editing of his January 6 speech, ruling that the president has presented sufficient allegations of deliberate or reckless distortion to allow the case to move forward.

US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz issued the ruling Tuesday in Florida, allowing Trump to pursue his defamation claim against the British public broadcaster while dismissing a separate allegation that the BBC violated Florida’s unfair trade practices law.

Trump originally sought at least $10 billion in damages, including $5 billion for each claim.

The dismissal of the consumer protection claim leaves his defamation case, seeking at least $5 billion, intact.

The dispute centers on an October 2024 episode of the BBC documentary program Panorama, titled “Trump: A Second Chance,” which combined excerpts from two portions of Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech that were delivered nearly 55 minutes apart.

The edited footage made it appear that Trump had directly urged supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell,” while omitting his explicit call for demonstrators to act “peacefully and patriotically.”

The BBC subsequently acknowledged that the editing was misleading and apologized to Trump, although it denied that the documentary constituted legally actionable defamation.

In his 40-page ruling, Kuntz rejected the broadcaster’s argument that the disputed footage represented ordinary editorial condensation of a lengthy speech.

“This was not trimming around the edges but creating something different than what was stated in the speech,” the judge wrote.

Kuntz found that Trump had sufficiently alleged that the BBC acted with actual malice, the legal standard requiring public figures to demonstrate that a defamatory statement was published with knowledge of its falsity or reckless disregard for the truth.

The judge also cited the broadcaster’s previous acknowledgment that the documentary falsely suggested Trump had directly called for violent action.

However, Kuntz emphasized that his decision did not establish that the BBC was liable for defamation. Trump must still prove his allegations and demonstrate that he suffered damages.

“Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day,” the judge wrote.

Trump celebrated the decision Tuesday on Truth Social, calling it “A Huge Victory against Fake News BBC, a terrible abuser of the truth.”

“We will continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People!” he added.

The BBC expressed disappointment but maintained that it would continue defending itself.

“We are surprised by this decision but respect the Court’s authority,” a spokesperson said, adding that the broadcaster remained confident in its legal position and would respond through the appropriate legal proceedings.

The editing controversy erupted publicly in November 2025 after a leaked internal BBC memorandum raised concerns about the documentary and potential political bias at the broadcaster.

The subsequent scandal led to the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

BBC chairman Samir Shah acknowledged an editorial failure, saying the documentary had created the mistaken impression that Trump directly called for violent action.

The broadcaster has nevertheless maintained that its apology does not establish legal liability or demonstrate that the president suffered compensable harm.

In dismissing Trump’s separate claim under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, Kuntz concluded that the documentary did not constitute commercial speech covered by the law.

The BBC has until December 1 to respond to the surviving defamation claim. Trump has also been ordered to provide sworn testimony in a deposition by December 11, with potential sanctions if he fails to comply.