Prominent Israeli newscaster resigns, citing left-wing bias

Israeli journalist Ayala Hasson attends a conference titled “Gaza: The Day After” at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on January 12, 2026. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

In announcing her resignation, Ayala Hasson accused Kan of failing in its duty to represent diverse political opinions within Israeli society.

By World Israel News Staff

One of Israel’s best-known television journalists resigned from her position at the Kan public broadcaster on Tuesday, charging that the organization was attempting to silence her because her right-wing views do not align with its left-wing agenda.

Ayala Hasson, a veteran investigative reporter and broadcaster who joined Kan in 2023 after decades in the industry, has previously hinted that she was facing pressure from her bosses at the network to promote a more left-wing perspective.

Her resignation follows a recent dispute with her superiors over remarks she made criticizing the so-called change bloc of parties seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hasson apologized for the comments but refused to issue an on-air apology or comply with demands from the broadcaster’s management. In a subsequent post, she suggested that she was being unfairly penalized because of her political views.

“Until now, I remained at [Kan] out of a deep conviction regarding the importance of giving voice to a different perspective. I viewed this as a journalistic and public mission, especially within an institution whose duty it is to provide a platform for all segments of Israeli society,” Hasson wrote in her resignation announcement.

“Regrettably, over time, I have come to the realization that instead of safeguarding freedom of expression and a diversity of opinions, there are those within the corporation who seek to appease a specific camp, even at the cost of attempting to marginalize and silence other voices,” she added, identifying the attempt to force her to apologize on air as the point at which she could no longer remain.

The controversy stemmed from comments Hasson made about the Arab parties whose support is crucial to a coalition seeking to replace Netanyahu’s government.

“With whom is the ‘change’? With the Bedouin women in the Negev, with veils, whose husbands have several other wives like them, and most of whom are battered women?” Hasson asked.

She quickly apologized for the remarks, saying she was sorry “from the depths of my heart” to any woman who had been offended by her words.