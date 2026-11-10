Arab ministers walk out during national anthem recitation

Israeli lawmakers attend the ceremonial opening session of the 26th Knesset at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

At the ceremonial opening, Avi Harush, father of Sergeant Rif Harush, who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, recited Psalm 122.

By JFeed

The swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset on Monday was marked by several dramatic incidents, most of them involving the 19 Arab members who began their terms.

As MK Yosef Jabareen, chairman of the Joint List, recited the words “I pledge” during his oath of allegiance, the moment that formally made him a sitting member, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shouted at him: “Who is he pledging to? Hamas?!”

Minutes later, another incident unfolded when Arab MKs walked out of the plenum in a show of protest during the singing of Hatikva, the national anthem.

In response, MK Almog Cohen shouted across the chamber at Naftali Bennett: “Naftali, where are your partners?”

Separate footage circulating on social media showed MK Mansour Abbas remaining in the plenum during the anthem.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also took his oath of allegiance to the State of Israel in the presence of President Herzog.

After the president invited Ohana to pledge, the speaker declared: “I pledge to be faithful to the State of Israel and to faithfully fulfill my mission in the Knesset,” and the president handed him control of the session.

At the ceremonial opening, Avi Harush, father of Sergeant Rif Harush, who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, recited Psalm 122. Later, excerpts from the Declaration of Independence were projected on the plenum wall.

In his opening remarks, Ohana addressed the outgoing Knesset:

“The 25th Knesset was the first to complete its full term, but not because of calm and quiet days. This was the most difficult, challenging and tense Knesset. The Knesset is a reflection of the people, in positions and in mood. When it is stormy outside, it is stormy here too.”

Ohana emphasized that the 25th Knesset accompanied the most difficult and painful war in the state’s history, and that it passed laws unanimously for the benefit of the hostages and bereaved families.

According to him, the 25th Knesset also knew great moments and hosted world leaders who sought to address the people of Israel from the podium.

“The 26th Knesset holds within it a great opportunity. An opportunity to change the course toward which Israeli society is heading. An opportunity for unity,” he declared.

He noted that among the Knesset members are bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, hostage families and reserve fighters, and expressed confidence that the heavy prices they paid will guide their public mission.

Ohana addressed the enormous tasks still facing the state:

“The murderous regime in Iran is still scheming to obtain nuclear weapons in order to realize its declared plan to destroy the State of Israel. Hamas has been severely beaten but still exists. And yes, it is clear that Hamas is a terror organization.”

Later in his remarks, he delivered a sharp message regarding the possibility of cooperation with those who defame Israel’s fighters:

“For the future of Zionism, there must be no cooperation with those who spread blood libels against our fighters and call the Jewish people invaders in their own land.” The statement comes against the backdrop of political contacts being conducted between the change bloc and the Arab parties to form an alternative government.

Ohana concluded his remarks with a call for unity:

“There are gaps between us, there are differences between us, but there is one truth that stands above all, and that is ensuring the eternity of Israel. Fulfilling the expression ‘never again,’ and protecting the Jewish people in their land. May this truth guide our actions here in the 26th Knesset.”

He emphasized that Knesset members are not above the people:

“We here are not above the people, the people are above us. From here we do not descend to the people, because to the people one can only ascend. Remember in your mission that the people are sovereign. The 26th Knesset is setting out. With G-d’s help and with your help, we will do and succeed.”