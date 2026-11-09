Israel recognizes passengers on targeted Flydubai flight as victims of terrorism

The four Israelis who helped thwart the Flydubai hijacking (left to right): Dr. Shota Musayev, Assaf Rajwan, Yaniv Hayun, and Tzvika Manes. (X Screenshot)

Passengers suffering physical or psychological harm can seek compensation following official recognition of the attempted attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Monday that passengers aboard a Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates targeted in an attempted terrorist attack have been officially recognized as victims of hostile acts, making those who suffered physical or psychological harm eligible to seek compensation and benefits.

The decision followed confirmation from authorized Israeli security and investigative agencies that the incident constituted an attempted terrorist attack.

The ministry’s approving authority formally classified the incident as an act of hostility under Israel’s Victims of Hostile Actions Law, allowing affected passengers to pursue recognition and financial assistance through the National Insurance Institute.

Following the determination, the Defense Ministry transferred responsibility for handling the passengers’ claims to the institute, which has already contacted those affected to assist them with the process.

However, the National Insurance Institute clarified that official recognition of the incident does not automatically entitle every passenger to compensation.

Individuals who experienced physical injuries, psychological trauma or both must submit their own claims for disability recognition.

Applications cannot be filed proactively on behalf of affected passengers.

Under the law, claimants seeking disability benefits must undergo an evaluation by a medical committee, which will determine the extent of their injuries and assign an individual disability rating.

The institute emphasized that assessments would reflect each applicant’s circumstances rather than applying a single disability percentage to everyone aboard the flight.

Passengers whose disability rating exceeds 20% will qualify for a pension and additional benefits under the legislation.

Responding to questions about the required medical assessments, the institute explained that the procedures are mandated by law rather than established at its discretion.

“Not because the National Insurance Institute wants it, but because that is the law in the State of Israel,” it said.

The institute also stressed that it administers the existing legal framework rather than determining eligibility requirements independently.

Israel’s Victims of Hostile Actions Law governs compensation and disability recognition for people harmed in hostile incidents, establishing procedures similar to those applicable to members of the security forces.