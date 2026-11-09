Rubio calls impeachment push against Hegseth ‘unfair’ as Massie revives Iran war charges

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Eric Lee/Pool Photo via AP)

Eight impeachment articles target alleged unauthorized military operations, with a House vote required within two legislative days.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie’s renewed attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew a sharp rebuke Monday from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who defended his Cabinet colleague against accusations involving the US war against Iran and other military operations.

Rubio described the impeachment effort as “unfair” while speaking to reporters at a Group of Seven gathering in Paris.

Citing his daily cooperation with Hegseth on national security matters, Rubio praised the defense secretary’s professionalism, intelligence and work ethic, saying he had done a “great job” and a “very good job.”

The secretary of state had also defended the Trump administration’s military campaign against Iran on Sunday, telling reporters, “It doesn’t have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary”.

Massie, R-Ky., submitted eight articles of impeachment Monday, reviving a resolution he originally introduced in September.

His allegations center on Hegseth’s involvement in military operations against Iran, which the congressman contends began without congressional authorization.

He further accuses Hegseth of continuing the campaign beyond the 60-day limit established under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

Other articles address alleged extrajudicial killings during strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, the capture of then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces and military operations in Yemen.

The impeachment measure could reach the House floor within two legislative days because Massie introduced it as a privileged resolution. Republican leaders could also seek a majority vote to dismiss it.

Hegseth appeared unconcerned about the prospect of impeachment, telling reporters Monday, “We’re not worried about that.” He said he would respond to the allegations at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meanwhile, declared himself a “hard yes” on impeachment Sunday, accusing Hegseth of abusing his authority and pursuing a costly war against Iran.

Massie, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, is retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

Removing Hegseth would require the House to approve impeachment by a simple majority, followed by a Senate conviction.