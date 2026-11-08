Joe Rogan claims Jews are imposters, Palestinians are ‘the real Semites’

Podcaster Joe Rogan under fire for pushing debunked antisemitic conspiracy theory on genetic testing in Israel and Jewish ancestry.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Popular American podcaster Joe Rogan has come under fire after claiming that Israel restricts genetic testing to conceal the European origins of its Jewish population, arguing that Palestinians, rather than Israeli Jews, are the “real Semites.”

The remarks came during the November 3 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” featuring comedian Sam Tallent, and prompted widespread criticism.

During a discussion about artificial intelligence and the destructive behavior of human beings, Rogan pointed to the war in Gaza as an example of humanity’s irrational violence.

“If AI looked at Gaza and said, ‘This is the only way you could do this, right? What the [expletive] is going on here? What are you doing?'” Rogan said.

He described Israelis and Palestinians as people divided by a border despite sharing religious and historical roots.

“So you’re launching missiles over the dirt line because these people are bad and you’re good, right? But yet you guys believe in the same, like, you know what I mean? Like the gods of Abraham. Like you guys all come from the same family tree, but yet you’re worse than annihilating each other.”

Rogan then shifted to the subject of Jewish ancestry, suggesting that Israel’s restrictions on genetic testing were intended to prevent the discovery that most Israeli Jews are not descended from the ancient inhabitants of the region.

“There’s a reason why you can’t get genetic testing in Israel,” Rogan said. “Genetic testing in Israel is much more restricted than it is in America.”

“Like so 23andMe type sh*t, where you can find out where you’re from, you know, which is, we think it’s fun. Oh, look, my family’s from Iceland. They don’t do that over there.”

“And one of the reasons why they don’t do that over there is most of those people are not Semites,” he continued.

“There’s European Jews. It’s a very different thing. Including Benjamin Netanyahu, right? His family’s from Poland.”

Rogan went on to argue that Palestinians, rather than Jews whose families lived in Europe, were the authentic descendants of the region’s ancient inhabitants.

“So the real Semites are the Palestinians. And that’s what’s crazy. Like at one point in time in the ancient Jerusalem, those people were probably Jews and they probably got converted to Islam.”

He then suggested that the term antisemitism should be changed to reflect his understanding of Jewish and Palestinian ancestry.

“They really should probably change that to anti-Jewish because that makes more sense because these people aren’t necessarily Semites, because Semites are the Palestinians.”

Tallent appeared surprised by the claim, responding, “I didn’t know that sh*t about the lack of DNA testing.”

The remarks prompted criticism from HonestReporting, a media watchdog that accused Rogan of introducing longstanding antisemitic conspiracy theories into an otherwise unrelated discussion.

In an article published November 5, HonestReporting’s Sharon Levy argued that Rogan was using the existence of European Jewish communities to question the ancestral connection between Jews and the Land of Israel.

The organization also challenged his characterization of the Gaza conflict, accusing him of omitting the circumstances that led to the war and presenting Israeli military operations without context.

Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur issued a particularly sharp response, accusing Rogan of spreading false information that could easily have been checked.

“Israel allows genetic testing,” Gur wrote in a response published November 6. He pointed out that clinical and prenatal genetic testing are widely available through Israel’s national health insurance system.

Gur also noted that 23andMe, the company specifically mentioned by Rogan, offers ancestry-testing kits to Israeli residents.

“And you absolutely can get ancestry testing in Israel,” he wrote.

Israel does impose restrictions on certain categories of genetic testing under its Genetic Information Law of 2000, particularly tests establishing paternity or other family relationships.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, such tests generally require authorization from a family court or an authorized religious tribunal, even when all the people involved consent.

The restrictions are connected in part to the potential legal and religious consequences of establishing biological parentage, as well as concerns about genetic privacy.

The American ancestry-testing company 23andMe currently lists Israel among the countries where its ancestry service is available.

Rogan’s claim about Jewish origins also conflicts with extensive genetic research documenting Middle Eastern ancestry among Jewish communities, including Ashkenazi Jews whose ancestors lived in Central and Eastern Europe.

While some scholars in the 19th and 20th centuries entertained the Khazar origin theory, under which Ashkenazi Jews were descended from Turkic-speaking converts to Judaism, genetic research in late 20th and early 21st centuries has debunked the claim.

Contemporary genetic research suggests that Ashkenazi Jewish populations are the result of an admixture of Middle Eastern and European ancestry, likely the result of intermarriage between Levantine Jewish men and converted European women at the time of the establishment of the first Ashkenazi communities in Europe.

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry mocked Rogan’s claims in a video rebuttal published on Friday.

“It would seem like this kind of theory would be hard to prove one way or another – except for the advent of modern genetics,” Lowry said.

“Here, genetics come right back into the story and prove the opposite of what Rogan is suggesting.”

In an essay published Friday, cardiologist and professor James H. Stein also criticized Rogan’s treatment of Jewish ancestry, genetic testing and antisemitism.

“Playing loose with linguistic, genetic and legal knowledge may be entertaining, but it is deceptive and dangerous,” Stein wrote.