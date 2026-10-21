WATCH: Even antisemites are sick of cuckoo Tucker Carlson October 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-even-antisemites-are-sick-of-cuckoo-tucker-carlson/ Email Print Avowed Hitler apologist Nick Fuentes tore into Tucker Carlson’s obsession with Israel and the Jews, diagnosing him with IDS, Israel Derangement Syndrome, and demanding that Vice President Vance condemn the behavior. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-21-07-31-15.mp4 AntisemitismIsraelNick FuentesTucker Carlson