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WATCH: Even antisemites are sick of cuckoo Tucker Carlson

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Avowed Hitler apologist Nick Fuentes tore into Tucker Carlson’s obsession with Israel and the Jews, diagnosing him with IDS, Israel Derangement Syndrome, and demanding that Vice President Vance condemn the behavior.

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