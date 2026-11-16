Fetterman’s Democratic challenger was born in Gaza and ‘loves Hamas’

Fetterman accuses his Gaza-born Democratic primary challenger of sympathizing with Hamas, as Ahmed Moor calls for sanctions against Israel and a shake-up of Democratic leadership.

By World Israel News Staff

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the Democratic Party, has accused his Gaza-born socialist primary challenger, Ahmed Moor, of sympathizing with Hamas.

Asked by Fox News Digital about Moor’s campaign to unseat him in 2028, Fetterman responded, “I know, he seems to really love Hamas.”

Moor, 42, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is challenging Fetterman over Israel, American foreign policy and the direction of the Democratic Party.

The Pennsylvania senator has repeatedly criticized the party’s increasingly anti-Israel progressive wing and defended Israel’s military campaign against Hamas following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

In a separate Fox News interview, Fetterman described Moor as “pro-Hamas” and declared that he would continue supporting Israel regardless of opposition within his party.

Moor’s campaign rejected the accusation, saying he condemns violence against civilians and supports an arms embargo and targeted sanctions against Israel until Palestinians receive equal rights.

However, during an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, Moor repeatedly declined to answer direct questions about whether he supports Hamas.

When MacCallum pressed him for an answer, Moor called the question “bad faith” and shifted the discussion to Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

He also accused Israel of exercising excessive influence over American foreign policy and called for comprehensive sanctions similar to those imposed on apartheid-era South Africa.

Moor has made opposition to American support for Israel a central element of his campaign.

On his campaign website, he accused Washington of financing what he called a “genocide” in Gaza and criticized politicians from both parties for supporting Israel while failing to address domestic problems.

He has also opposed the war against Iran, placing him at odds with Fetterman, who has defended military action against Tehran and repeatedly warned about the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Despite their sharp differences, Moor insists his campaign is about more than defeating the Pennsylvania senator.

“John Fetterman’s story is over, but the story of the United States continues. I’m getting in now because I believe we’re in the midst of a constitutional crisis,” Moor told Fox News Digital.

Moor, who immigrated from Gaza to Philadelphia as a child, attended public schools before earning degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

He has worked in finance and journalism and co-edited a book advocating a single-state framework for Israelis and Palestinians.

His domestic agenda includes abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), expanding government-backed access to health care and child care, and increasing affordable housing.

Although Moor says immigration laws should be enforced, he wants ICE dismantled and its personnel investigated for alleged unlawful conduct.

He has also accused the Biden administration of suppressing pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations and argued that President Donald Trump subsequently intensified restrictions on constitutional rights.

Beyond challenging Fetterman, Moor is demanding a change in Democratic congressional leadership.

He has called for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to be replaced.

“Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries don’t have what it takes to meet the moment. They need to be replaced,” he said.

His position comes as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a frequent critic of Israel, challenges Schumer for leadership of Senate Democrats following the party’s midterm election victories.

Fetterman has strongly opposed the prospect of Van Hollen taking over, warning that the Maryland senator’s hostility toward Israel represents a direction he cannot support.

Moor is currently the only declared challenger to Fetterman, who has not yet announced whether he will seek another term.

The emerging contest reflects a broader struggle within the Democratic Party, where progressive opposition to Israel is increasingly colliding with the positions of longtime pro-Israel lawmakers.

For Fetterman, the divide has become particularly stark. He recently said he no longer sees common ground with the party’s far-left wing on Israel, making clear that he has no intention of abandoning his support for the Jewish state.