Eisenkot secretly negotiating with Arab parties, letting them set conditions, Arab MK says

Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is tasked with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Joint List MK says Gadi Eisenkot is negotiating through secret emissaries, adds that the two Arab parties are setting conditions for their involvement in a new government.

By World Israel News Staff

Joint List MK Bakr Awawdeh said Wednesday that negotiations are underway between his party and Gadi Eisenkot’s political bloc through intermediaries, claiming that the Arab factions hold the upper hand in talks over the formation of Israel’s next government.

Speaking to Radio Al-Shams, Awawdeh, the fourth-ranked member of the Joint List and chairman of the Balad faction, said Eisenkot was attempting to keep details of the negotiations out of the public eye.

“The negotiations are taking place and Eisenkot at this stage does not want many things to be published. Therefore they are being conducted in indirect ways through emissaries,” Awawdeh said.

Asked about conditions Eisenkot has laid down for cooperation with the Joint List, Awawdeh dismissed the suggestion that the Yashar chairman was in a position to dictate terms.

“Eisenkot’s conditions? We are the ones setting the conditions, we are the ones who have the power,” he declared.

The remarks come a day after the Joint List and Ra’am provided the decisive votes needed to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker, replacing Likud’s Amir Ohana.

In a separate interview with Radio Nas on Wednesday morning, Awawdeh said the Arab parties’ support for Kahana was part of their broader effort to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies from power.

“The vote for Matan Kahana is a necessary political step on the way to replacing Netanyahu’s government and all its symbols, and this support was not given for free,” he said.

“We will secure achievements for Arab society, and we are in the midst of negotiations,” Awawdeh added.

Kahana defeated Likud candidate Ofir Katz by 66 votes to 52 on Tuesday evening, securing the backing of the four Jewish-majority parties in Eisenkot’s bloc and 18 of the 19 lawmakers from the Joint List and Ra’am.

The vote demonstrated the ability of Eisenkot’s allies to exercise control over the Knesset with the support of the Arab factions, despite their failure to secure a parliamentary majority independently.

Eisenkot’s four-party bloc holds 48 seats, while the Joint List and Ra’am control another 19, giving them a combined 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53.

Awawdeh’s remarks follow reports that the Joint List secured concessions in exchange for its support for Kahana.

According to journalist Mohammad Magadli, the Joint List announced an agreement with Eisenkot’s bloc to establish a parliamentary committee dedicated to issues affecting Arab society, with a representative of the Joint List serving as its chairman.

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen previously outlined a series of demands for cooperation with Eisenkot’s bloc, including repeal of the Kaminitz Law, which facilitates enforcement against unauthorized construction, and a five-year economic development program for Arab communities.

Other demands include expanded employment and housing opportunities, measures to combat organized crime in Arab towns and renewed diplomatic negotiations with the Palestinian leadership.

“We are not a blank check, and we have demands too,” Jabareen said in October.

The Joint List has indicated that it is prepared to provide outside parliamentary support for a government headed by Eisenkot without formally joining the coalition.

Senior party member Ahmad Tibi previously urged Eisenkot to follow the example of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, whose government relied on Arab lawmakers for parliamentary support.

“But without the Arab parties there won’t be change,” Tibi said following the October 27 election.

Eisenkot, however, has publicly maintained conditions for cooperation with Arab parties, including recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and acknowledgment that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

Those conditions have presented a major obstacle to cooperation with the Joint List, whose leadership has resisted both demands.

Awawdeh’s latest comments suggest that the party believes its parliamentary leverage gives it the ability to demand concessions rather than accept conditions imposed by Eisenkot.

The reported negotiations also highlight the political difficulties facing the Yashar chairman, who was tasked by President Isaac Herzog on November 8 with forming Israel’s next government.

Although Eisenkot can rely on the Arab parties to pass certain parliamentary measures, several members of his prospective governing bloc, including Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad (Together) party and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, have ruled out joining a coalition with the Joint List.