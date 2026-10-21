Netanyahu warns Iran may use terrorist groups to disrupt Israeli elections

Iran could use terrorist proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to interfere in Israel’s upcoming Knesset election, warns Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Iran may attempt to interfere in Israel’s October 27 parliamentary elections by orchestrating security incidents through its regional terrorist proxies, citing intelligence obtained by the Mossad.

Speaking in interviews with i24NEWS a week before Israelis head to the polls, Netanyahu said Israeli intelligence had identified indications that Tehran was preparing to influence the election, potentially by carrying out attacks intended to undermine public confidence in his government’s security achievements.

“There will likely be an attempt to interfere in the elections, at least, that is what the signs suggest,” Netanyahu said in an earlier interview on Saturday.

“They may try to orchestrate security-related incidents in order to convince the Israeli public that the achievements are not all that significant.”

Netanyahu reiterated the warning Tuesday, saying that information obtained by the Mossad suggested Iran could employ one of its proxy organizations to disrupt the electoral process.

The prime minister did not disclose the specific intelligence underlying the assessment or identify which Iranian-backed organization might be involved.

Despite the warnings, Netanyahu has insisted that the election will proceed as scheduled.

The remarks came amid heightened Israeli military preparations ahead of the vote, with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly ordering the suspension of military leave during the election period as a precaution against possible attacks.

Israeli defense officials have said the heightened readiness was not prompted by a specific warning of an imminent attack, but reflected concerns about the possibility of hostile activity during a politically sensitive period.

Netanyahu also reiterated his determination to bring down Iran’s ruling regime, arguing that removing the Islamic Republic’s leadership was the only lasting solution to the country’s nuclear threat.

“That’s the directive I gave to the Mossad and the IDF,” Netanyahu said.

He predicted that the overthrow of the Iranian government would also lead to the collapse of Hamas and Hezbollah, arguing that both organizations depend on Iranian support for their survival.

During a separate Hebrew-language interview Tuesday, Netanyahu said President Donald Trump shared his determination to finish the campaign against Iran.

“Trump and I will act together and finish the Iran issue,” he declared.

The statements followed reports that Israel had prepared plans for renewed large-scale strikes against Iran earlier this month, but postponed the operation after Trump opposed another major military escalation before the November 3 US midterm elections.

Netanyahu was also questioned about the unannounced visit to Israel on Monday by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reportedly met the prime minister at the Uvda Air Force Base in southern Israel.

“I didn’t say there was such a visit, and I don’t discuss visits, I’m not saying that,” Netanyahu responded.

Turning to developments in France, Netanyahu sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron over his handling of violent unrest that has swept the country in recent days.

The prime minister described the scenes in France as “heartbreaking” and accused the French authorities of failing to confront radical Islam.

“They didn’t prepare, and they simply gave up,” Netanyahu said, arguing that French leaders had surrendered to growing extremism.

The unrest in France began amid protests over economic conditions and government policies before escalating into riots in several cities. Netanyahu attributed the violence to radical Islam, although the demonstrations have involved participants from a range of backgrounds and political movements.

Netanyahu also recalled a telephone conversation with Macron following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, during which the French president reportedly advocated a diplomatic approach to the conflict.

According to Netanyahu, he rejected Macron’s position and warned that Hamas posed a threat extending beyond the Middle East.

He said he had cautioned Macron that a failure to eliminate Hamas in Gaza would ultimately allow the threat to reach Paris.

Netanyahu also defended Trump’s public endorsement of his reelection campaign, rejecting criticism of the American president’s involvement in Israeli politics.

“At least he’s saying it honestly! What did Obama, Clinton, Biden do?” Netanyahu asked, suggesting that previous Democratic administrations had also sought to influence Israeli political developments.

The prime minister criticized his domestic opponents as well, singling out former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot over his approach to the Iranian nuclear threat.

Netanyahu argued that an opposition-led government would depend on Arab political parties for parliamentary support, leaving it unable to take decisive action on Israel’s most pressing security challenges.