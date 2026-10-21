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WATCH: Ben-Gvir confronts prisoner charged with raping female guard

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Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted Fatah prisoner Mahmoud Atallah, who is charged with sexually abusing female guards, and told him he wants him executed.

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