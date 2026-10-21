WATCH: Ben-Gvir confronts prisoner charged with raping female guard October 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-gvir-confronts-prisoner-charged-with-raping-female-guard/ Email Print Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted Fatah prisoner Mahmoud Atallah, who is charged with sexually abusing female guards, and told him he wants him executed. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-21-12-40-32.mp4 Itamar Ben-Gvirprisonersexual assault