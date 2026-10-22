Amid backlash, AIPAC ends public endorsements of candidates

AIPAC donors contributed more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, according to the organization.

By World Israel News Staff

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel advocacy group that has long worked to advance policies supporting Israel in Congress, announced Wednesday that it would stop funding and endorsing specific congressional candidates, marking a major shift in its approach to electoral politics.

The decision comes amid growing backlash from anti-Israel and far-left groups, which have increasingly used AIPAC endorsements to portray candidates as compromised or beholden to Israel and Jewish causes.

In an open letter announcing the change, AIPAC said it would focus on encouraging direct contributions from individual Americans to political candidates rather than providing its own funding and endorsements.

“We will prioritize increasing direct, organized contributions from individual Americans to candidates — expanding upon our current efforts — and maximizing the emerging political fundraising tools,” the organization said.

AIPAC spokesperson Deryn Sousa told NPR that the change would not alter the group’s underlying mission.

“Our goal is to build support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. AIPAC members gave more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, and that organized, direct giving from our members will continue and increase,” Sousa told the outlet.

The shift comes as AIPAC’s political spending has drawn increasing scrutiny, particularly its support for candidates challenging lawmakers who oppose U.S. aid to Israel or have been openly critical of the Jewish state. Critics have used the group’s spending to advance claims about the alleged outsized influence of pro-Israel organizations and donors in American politics.

One prominent example came in May 2026, when US Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a vocal critic of Israel and American funding for the country, lost his seat to Ed Gallrein, who received millions of dollars in backing from AIPAC.

The contest reportedly became the most expensive House primary in history, with estimates suggesting that between $32 million and $37 million was spent during the campaign.

Following his defeat, Massie delivered a sarcastic concession speech in which he suggested that Gallrein was celebrating his victory in Tel Aviv rather than addressing supporters at home.