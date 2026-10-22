WATCH: Hilarious skit depicts Abdul El-Sayed on a date dodging every personal question October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-skit-depicts-abdul-el-sayed-on-a-date-dodging-every-personal-question/ Email Print A hilarious skit by Jewish comedian Ami Kozak shows him posing as Abdul El-Sayed on a date, dodging basic get-to-know-you questions the same way El-Sayed avoids condemning the Muslim Brotherhood. The only questions that keep coming up are the ones you refuse to answer. https://t.co/8njCwuTBAz — Ami Kozak (@amiKozak) October 22, 2026 Abdul El-SayedAmi Kozakdates