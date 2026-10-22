WATCH: Hilarious skit depicts Abdul El-Sayed on a date dodging every personal question

A hilarious skit by Jewish comedian Ami Kozak shows him posing as Abdul El-Sayed on a date, dodging basic get-to-know-you questions the same way El-Sayed avoids condemning the Muslim Brotherhood.

The only questions that keep coming up are the ones you refuse to answer. https://t.co/8njCwuTBAz — Ami Kozak (@amiKozak) October 22, 2026