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WATCH: Hilarious skit depicts Abdul El-Sayed on a date dodging every personal question

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A hilarious skit by Jewish comedian Ami Kozak shows him posing as Abdul El-Sayed on a date, dodging basic get-to-know-you questions the same way El-Sayed avoids condemning the Muslim Brotherhood.

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