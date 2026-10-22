WATCH: Muslim living in Israel takes to the streets to challenge anti-Israel narratives October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslim-living-in-israel-takes-to-the-streets-to-challenge-anti-israel-narratives/ Email Print A Muslim woman living in Israel spoke to the public, taking on anti-Israel claims with an open heart and offering a perspective many listeners were not used to hearing. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Scm_kEylGcBZ_pwN.mp4 anti-IsraelGazaIslam