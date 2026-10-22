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WATCH: Muslim living in Israel takes to the streets to challenge anti-Israel narratives

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A Muslim woman living in Israel spoke to the public, taking on anti-Israel claims with an open heart and offering a perspective many listeners were not used to hearing.

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