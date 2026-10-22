WATCH: Netanyahu vows to topple Iran’s regime with Trump’s backing, rules out a Palestinian state October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-vows-to-topple-irans-regime-with-trumps-backing-rules-out-a-palestinian-state/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu warns that a splintered right could hand power to the left and Arab parties, vows to topple Iran’s regime with President Trump’s backing, and rules out a Palestinian state. Benjamin NetanyahuelectionsIranthreats