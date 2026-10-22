Federal investigators say Ilhan Omar is not congresswoman’s birth name

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Federal investigators are examining whether Omar or her father committed fraud on immigration documents.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Federal investigators examining Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration history have identified her birth name as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, according to two people familiar with the investigation, including a law enforcement source, Fox News Digital reported.

U.S. District Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro on Wednesday asked a court to keep sealed a federal search warrant for Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

Her motion said investigators have not completed execution of the warrant.

The filing identifies the Minnesota Democrat as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

One source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that Omar is not her birth name.

Federal investigators are examining whether Omar or her father committed fraud on immigration documents, according to Fox News Digital.

Agents obtained Omar’s DNA and seized her passport and personal phone during an Oct. 12 pre-dawn search of her residence.

Her sister, Sahra Noor, was questioned by investigators last week in connection with the inquiry.

Omar has not been charged with a crime, and allegations presented by prosecutors have not been proven.

Her attorneys did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Omar has publicly said she does not have a birth certificate. Her official U.S. House biography lists her birth date as Oct. 14, 1982, in Mogadishu, Somalia.

She says she arrived in the United States with her family as a refugee in 1995 while still a minor.

Nathan Hansen, a former federal immigration judge from Minnesota, said questions about whether Omar has operated under an alias could affect numerous government records, including passport, student aid, housing, public assistance, driver’s license, Real ID and voting documents.

Omar legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. They separated in 2017, and Omar was elected to Congress the following year. She married political consultant Tim Mynett, her third husband, in 2020.

Omar has denied longstanding allegations that Elmi was her brother and that the marriage was arranged for immigration purposes.

Asked by MS NOW’s Chris Hayes whether she was related to Elmi, Omar replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

Following the raid, Omar accused President Donald Trump’s administration of politically targeting her and said she had done nothing wrong.