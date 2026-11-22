The Bnei Menashe are an ethnic group from northeast India’s Mizoram and Manipur regions that has preserved its Jewish identity. Rising ethnic tensions in their home region prompted efforts to bring them to Israel. (Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL)

Tel Aviv-Jaffa was the most popular destination, welcoming 2,500 immigrants this year, or 13.4% of the total.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel has welcomed 78,605 new immigrants from around the world since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, including newcomers from countries rarely associated with Jewish immigration, such as Japan, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, according to government figures released Sunday.

“The fact that, even during such a challenging period, over 78,000 immigrants have arrived in Israel from dozens of countries—including some that are distant or unexpected—is a testament to the profound bond between the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” Minister of Immigration and Integration Ofir Sofer said.

The figures, published by the ministry and the Jewish Agency, cover the period from October 7, 2023, through November 22, 2026, and offer a snapshot of immigration patterns, newcomers’ demographics, and their preferred destinations within Israel.

The Jewish Agency is a quasi-governmental organization that connects Jewish communities worldwide with Israel and facilitates Jewish immigration.

Russia remains the largest source of immigration, with 35,649 arrivals, accounting for 45.4% of the total. The United States follows with 11,002 immigrants (14%), while France ranks third with 10,117 (12.9%).

However, the figures also reveal a broader geographical picture. Since October 7, Israel has welcomed 47 immigrants from China, 25 from Japan, 18 from Gibraltar, 13 from Vietnam, and 10 from the Philippines. Arrivals from South America include 180 from Colombia and 98 from Peru.

Immigration from several Western countries has increased in 2026. France has sent 4,350 immigrants since the beginning of the year, compared with 3,014 during the corresponding period in 2025, a 43% increase.

The United Kingdom recorded a 33% rise, from 762 to 1,013, while immigration from Australia climbed 42%, from 165 to 235. The United States contributed another 3,226 newcomers.

Overall, 18,661 immigrants arrived between January 1 and November 22, 2026, compared with 20,141 during the same period last year, representing a 7% decline.

The figures also show that younger people make up a substantial share of the newcomers.

A total of 6,731 immigrants, or 36.1% of arrivals in 2026, were aged 18–35. Children and teenagers accounted for another 23.7%, while 10.6% of newcomers were aged 65 and older.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa was the most popular destination, welcoming 2,500 immigrants this year, or 13.4% of the total.

Netanya ranked second with 2,045, followed by Jerusalem with 1,994. Other leading destinations included Haifa, Ra’anana, Bat Yam, Ashdod, and Beit Shemesh.

The newcomers include skilled professionals who could contribute to Israel’s workforce.

Among them are 1,422 technology and engineering professionals, 921 in medicine and allied health fields, 867 in accounting and law, and 732 in education.

Interest in immigration remains considerable. Since the October 7 attack, 96,190 people have opened immigration files through The Jewish Agency’s Global Center in Jerusalem, which assists people considering moving to Israel.

France led with 23,303 files, followed by the United States with 20,507, the United Kingdom with 5,054, and Canada with 2,853.

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog described each arrival as “a story of hope, faith, and a choice to embrace a shared future,” adding that immigration reflects the bond between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

A study of international Jewish demographics released in May found that Israel could become home to the majority of the world’s Jews within the next decade.

At current growth rates, the findings—released by the London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research—project that Israel could cross the symbolic threshold of being home to a majority of the world’s Jews as early as 2035.