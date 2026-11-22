WATCH: Iranian president works in darkened office as power cuts hit November 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-president-works-in-darkened-office-as-power-cuts-hit/ Email Print In response to the crushing blockade on Iran, regime authorities ordered nationwide power cuts as fuel and energy sources run scarce, leaving families with almost nothing to heat their homes. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/WOnIrUkn3dkN_V0m.mp4 IranMasoud Pezeshkianpower grid