Israel’s Jewish population to rise to 11.1 million by 2070, constituting 2/3 of global Jewish population – Pew

Jews hold Israeli flags as they dance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 18, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Nearly two-thirds of world’s Jews expected to live in Israel by 2070 new study by the Pew Research Center finds.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is projected to become home to nearly two-thirds of the world’s Jewish population by 2070, while Jewish communities in the United States and Europe are expected to shrink, according to a major demographic study published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

The report, titled “The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020–2070,” forecasts a dramatic transformation in the geographic distribution of world Jewry, driven primarily by Israel’s relatively high Jewish birthrate and the aging populations of Jewish communities elsewhere.

According to the study, Israel’s share of the global Jewish population is expected to rise from 46% in 2020 to 62% in 2070, with the number of Jews living in the country increasing from 6.8 million to approximately 11.1 million.

“Israel alone will hold the majority of the world’s Jews within a few decades,” the researchers wrote.

The United States, meanwhile, is projected to experience a substantial decline in its Jewish population, falling by approximately 1.2 million people over the same period.

American Jews accounted for 39% of the world’s Jewish population in 2020, but their share is expected to decline to 26% by 2070. The US Jewish population, estimated at approximately 5.7 million in the study’s baseline year, would consequently fall to roughly 4.5 million.

The divergent trends largely reflect differences in fertility and age.

Israeli Jewish women had an average fertility rate of approximately three children per woman during the 2020–2025 period, compared with just 1.5 children among Jewish women in North America.

Israel was also the only country among the seven with reliable Jewish fertility data where the rate exceeded the estimated replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

The researchers emphasized that Israel’s projected growth would come primarily from “natural increase,” meaning births exceeding deaths, rather than immigration.

In North America, the opposite trend is anticipated, with the number of Jewish deaths exceeding births as the population ages and fertility remains comparatively low.

The report estimates that the United States will lose approximately 1.4 million Jews through natural population decline between 2020 and 2070, with immigration and changes in religious identification partially offsetting those losses.

The findings also point to a continuing contraction of Jewish communities across Europe.

Europe’s share of the global Jewish population is projected to fall from 9% in 2020 to 5% in 2070.

France, which had the world’s third-largest Jewish population in 2020, is expected to fall to fifth place, while Russia, then home to the seventh-largest Jewish community, is forecast to drop out of the 10 countries with the largest Jewish populations.

Mexico, meanwhile, is projected to enter the top 10.

Outside Israel and the United States, the combined Jewish population of the rest of the world is expected to decline from approximately 2.3 million to 2.1 million.

Nevertheless, Israel’s anticipated population growth is expected to more than compensate for those losses.

Globally, the number of Jews is projected to increase from approximately 15 million in 2020 to nearly 18 million by 2070, representing growth of around 20%.

That increase would still lag behind overall global population growth, which Pew estimates at approximately 29% over the same period.

Consequently, the Jewish share of humanity is projected to decline slightly, from 0.19% to 0.17%.

The study also identified major differences in the age distribution of Jewish populations.

In 2020, the median age of Jews in the Middle East and North Africa, overwhelmingly concentrated in Israel, was approximately 31, compared with 44 in North America and 53 in Europe.

These differences mean that Israel has a larger proportion of Jews entering their childbearing years, while Jewish communities in the US and Europe face increasing numbers of elderly residents.

The researchers also examined religious conversion and other changes in religious identification, estimating that the global Jewish population could gain approximately 550,000 people through religious switching by 2070.

However, the study acknowledged significant limitations in its ability to project changes in Jewish identification.

In most countries, researchers lacked sufficient data to reliably estimate how many people raised Jewish would cease identifying with Judaism as adults. The projections could therefore overestimate the future number of people identifying as Jewish by religion.

In the United States, for example, individuals who consider themselves Jewish culturally or ethnically but do not identify with Judaism as their religion are generally excluded from the study’s Jewish population figures.

Pew’s earlier research found that an additional 0.6% of American adults identify as Jews of no religion, meaning the broader Jewish population is larger than the figures used in the projections.

Israel’s figures, by contrast, are based on the Interior Ministry’s population registry, which defines Jewish identity according to religious legal criteria.

The projections were developed using demographic data from 201 countries and territories, incorporating fertility rates, mortality, migration, age structure and patterns of religious identification.

The broader research also forecasts significant changes in the world’s religious composition, including Muslims surpassing Christians as the largest religious group by 2035.

By 2070, Muslims are projected to account for approximately 36% of humanity, compared with 29% for Christians.