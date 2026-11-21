Authorities cite threats to US, Israeli and Jewish targets ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have warned U.S. airlines, airports and cargo operators that al-Qaida affiliates are encouraging attacks against American, Israeli and Jewish targets following an attempted hijacking of a Flydubai passenger jet in September.

The advisory, issued ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period from November 24 to 30, comes as approximately six million passengers are expected to fly domestically.

Federal authorities said they have no information indicating a specific, credible or imminent attack.

According to the warning, terrorist groups have praised the September 30 attempted hijacking of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, portraying the incident as an example of how aviation security could be circumvented.

The aircraft’s co-pilot, identified in media reports as Omani national Hammam al-Hammami, assaulted the captain inside the cockpit while attempting to crash the aircraft into a terminal at Ben Gurion Airport.

Crew members, passengers and off-duty pilots intervened to restrain the suspect.

The plane was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Al-Hammami remains in custody in the United Arab Emirates following his transfer from Saudi authorities.

Reports have also identified two additional pilots detained as investigators examine possible connections to the incident and airline security screening procedures.

Although investigators have not identified an imminent threat, federal officials cautioned that individuals influenced by terrorist propaganda could act with little advance warning.

The agencies instructed aviation personnel to immediately report suspicious activity, particularly attempts to circumvent passenger screening or obtain operational security information without legitimate authorization.

Other warning signs include individuals insisting on personally handling particular luggage or cargo shipments and unexplained disappearances of airline radios, employee identification badges or uniforms.

The advisory was distributed to commercial airlines, cargo carriers and airport operators as security officials monitor threats linked to terrorist messaging and continuing tensions in the Middle East.