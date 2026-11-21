Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 10 conditions for forming a unity government, including remaining prime minister for the full four-year term, retaining Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party in the coalition, and blocking a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre, Haaretz reported.

Attorney Michael Rabilo, representing Netanyahu in the negotiations, delivered the demands Sunday to representatives of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party. The proposal requires the participation of all Likud’s existing coalition partners, including Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit.

Rather than establishing a state commission to investigate October 7, Netanyahu wants a six-member political inquiry panel modeled on legislation advanced by Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner in the previous Knesset.

Under that proposal, individuals who have held certain senior positions since June 6, 2004, would be ineligible to serve.

They include Supreme Court justices, government ministers, military officers ranked major general or above, Shin Bet directors and deputies, attorneys general, military advocates general and Shin Bet legal advisers.

Netanyahu also wants previously enacted judicial overhaul legislation preserved unless changes receive mutual approval. Opposition lawmakers began advancing preliminary bills this week seeking to repeal those laws.

Another condition concerns military conscription. Netanyahu is seeking legislation based on a proposal introduced by Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth in the previous Knesset, which would impose less severe penalties on draft evaders.

According to Haaretz, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, among the leaders of Eisenkot’s political bloc, strongly oppose that proposal.

On security policy, Netanyahu demands unconditional support from opposition parties for any military campaign he authorizes against Iran.

His conditions also prohibit withdrawal from existing military lines until threats are fully eliminated and require maintaining current prison conditions for Hamas’ Nukhba terrorists.

Additional provisions call for recognizing Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and opposing Palestinian statehood.

Senior figures in Eisenkot’s bloc told Haaretz that their positions differ substantially from Likud’s demands on nearly every issue.