Liberman defends Ultra-Orthodox compromise to oust Netanyahu, rejects coalition with Arab parties

Yisrael Beytenu leader insists universal conscription remains nonnegotiable despite his shift toward negotiations.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Liberman defended his willingness to negotiate with ultra-Orthodox parties over joining a government led by the change bloc, despite previously rejecting such cooperation, insisting that compromise does not mean abandoning his principles.

In a post on X, Liberman argued that agreements with the Haredi parties were necessary to prevent another election and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule.

“Being willing to compromise does not mean abandoning values and principles,” he wrote.

Liberman accused commentators, partisan journalists and others of spreading conspiracy theories about his motives, saying some criticism had “a distinctly racist undertone.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman drew criticism Friday after urging opposition parties to make “painful” compromises with ultra-Orthodox factions to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

The proposal marked a shift for Liberman, who split with Netanyahu in 2019 over military draft exemptions for Haredi men and has consistently championed universal conscription, prompting accusations that he was abandoning his longstanding position.

In the X post, he attacked critics who oppose negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties while favoring a government supported by Ra’am and the Joint List.

Liberman alleged that lawmakers from those parties had publicly expressed sympathy for Hamas, described it as a charitable organization and accused Israel of genocide.

“I want to make this absolutely clear: that will not happen,” he declared, warning that such a government would harm national security and return Netanyahu to power.

“Understanding is not a surrender of principles, and dialogue is not an erasure of red lines,” he wrote.

Addressing military conscription, Liberman reaffirmed his support for universal service but acknowledged that the election results required exploring possible agreements with the Haredi parties.

He cited his 2018 conscription bill, drafted by the IDF and defense establishment, alongside the subsequent Shaked report and legislation prepared by the current coalition.

Liberman acknowledged that the October 7 attacks necessitated changes even to his original proposal but maintained that it remained a sound basis for negotiations.

“I have not abandoned the principle of conscription, nor my commitment to expanding benefits and improving the status of reservists and career military personnel,” he wrote.

He pointed to his record as finance minister, including raising regular soldiers’ pay by 50% and funding the “From the IDF to Higher Education” program.

Rejecting accusations of personal ambition, Liberman said becoming prime minister was “an option, not an obsession,” adding that he had rejected numerous political offers since 2019.

He denied maneuvering against political rivals, insisting his decisions were guided solely by Israel’s interests.

Liberman’s remarks came ahead of Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Jewish-led opposition bloc, receiving the mandate to assemble a government.

Holding just 48 Knesset seats, 13 short of the 61 required for a majority, Eisenkot’s bloc would have to secure the support of either the Arab-led parties or the ultra-Orthodox factions to replace Netanyahu.