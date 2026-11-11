Vance considering direct talks with Iran’s top security official – report

Trump recently told senior aides that he was open to Vance restarting negotiations with Tehran and authorized the vice president to pursue diplomatic efforts.

By World Israel News Staff

US Vice President JD Vance is considering holding face-to-face talks with Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, as the Trump administration explores renewed negotiations aimed at ending the war with the Islamic Republic, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

According to the report, President Donald Trump recently told senior aides that he was open to Vance restarting negotiations with Tehran and authorized the vice president to pursue diplomatic efforts.

However, US officials emphasized that discussions about a possible meeting remain in their early stages, with no final decision or date established. Qatar has emerged as a potential venue.

Vance previously sent a letter to Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), seeking to revive negotiations.

The latest report comes just days after Rezaei publicly dismissed claims of diplomatic progress, accusing Washington of spreading false reports about negotiations.

In a post on X on Monday, Rezaei demanded that the United States stop publishing what he called “FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks.”

He also declared that it was time for Washington to “SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.”

Tehran’s demands include lifting US sanctions, ending the American naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, ending hostilities and providing compensation for war damage.

Rezaei has also explicitly denied reports of a planned meeting with Vance in Qatar, calling claims of ongoing negotiations false.

Despite Tehran’s public rejection, the Trump administration is continuing to explore diplomatic options as tensions remain high and the possibility of renewed American military action against Iran remains on the table.