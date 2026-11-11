Pro-Iranian terrorists indicted for international plots against Jews, US military bases

Police guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, a US Airbase, after a bomb plot was foiled in Fairford, England , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

US charges three Iranian-backed terrorists over attacks on Jews and plot to bomb British air base used by the US military.

By World Israel News Staff

US prosecutors have charged three Iranian-backed terrorist operatives with orchestrating a series of attacks against Jewish targets in Europe and plotting to bomb a British military base housing American forces, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

An eight-count indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan names Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national; Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, an Iranian national; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, 35, an Iraqi national.

The three are accused of operating a terrorist network on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iraqi terrorist organization Kataib Hezbollah, carrying out or attempting nearly 20 attacks against Jewish communities, Israeli interests and American targets.

According to prosecutors, the network was responsible for a series of attacks across Europe beginning in March, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in London in April, one of whom was also an American citizen, and arson attacks against synagogues and other Jewish institutions.

The defendants allegedly coordinated some of the attacks through live video calls, directing perpetrators in real time and recording the violence for propaganda purposes.

In one meeting recorded on April 6, Mohajeri allegedly instructed al-Hassani that “we need to get focused on London.” A terrorist organization known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which US authorities describe as a front for Kataib Hezbollah and other terrorist groups, subsequently claimed responsibility for six attacks in the London area.

On April 18, al-Hassani allegedly directed an attacker targeting a London synagogue to “light it up like a Christmas tree.” The attacker then ignited an improvised explosive device and threw it at the building, according to prosecutors.

The network also allegedly planned to bomb a synagogue in Manhattan.

Al-Saadi, who was arrested abroad in May and transferred to US custody, has been held in New York while awaiting trial on earlier terrorism charges. He pleaded not guilty in June.

Federal investigators say he continued coordinating terrorist activities from behind bars, communicating with his co-conspirators through coded messages delivered by relatives in Iraq.

During telephone calls with his mother and sister, al-Saadi allegedly used the word “work” to refer to terrorist operations. When he asked whether previous plans had been abandoned, his sister reportedly responded that the activity “isn’t cancelled.”

The indictment also details a September plot targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, a British air base used by American military aircraft and personnel during operations against Iran.

Prosecutors say al-Hassani, operating from Iran, coordinated preparations through associates in Britain, arranging surveillance of the base and financing the acquisition of vans, fuel and materials intended for use in explosives.

The conspirators allegedly disguised three vehicles with commercial decals to make them appear to belong to fuel delivery and swimming pool supply companies.

On September 26, al-Hassani reportedly instructed associates to drive the vans toward the installation. At least two vehicles encountered police security checkpoints and were prevented from reaching their intended destinations.

British authorities recovered three suspicious vans and arrested their occupants early the following morning.

According to AFP, the incident prompted the US military to withdraw its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford several days later. British authorities have also brought national security charges against two men in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors allege that al-Saadi helped coordinate the operation despite his incarceration, using relatives to communicate with Mohajeri and al-Hassani.

During a September 24 telephone call, al-Saadi allegedly instructed family members to provide al-Hassani with money to support the operation.

Attorney General Todd Blanche vowed to prosecute those responsible for plotting attacks against American forces.

“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Blanche said.

Manhattan US Attorney Jamie McDonald described the activities as part a coordinated terrorist campaign against Jews and American personnel, warning that Iranian-backed terrorist organizations continue to pose a significant threat to the United States and its allies.

FBI Director Kash Patel also said the indictment demonstrated the determination of Iran-backed organizations to conduct attacks beyond the Middle East, including while members of their networks were already in US custody.

The three defendants face charges including conspiracy to provide material support to designated terrorist organizations, financing terrorism and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use.

Several charges carry potential sentences of life imprisonment.

Al-Saadi remains in federal custody, while Mohajeri and al-Hassani have not been apprehended.

Iran has denied involvement in the British air base incident.