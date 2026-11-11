Israel expecting Iran war, despite US diplomatic push

Smoke rises from the oil refineries in Haifa, northern Israel following a missile strike fired from Iran toward Israel, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Anthony Hershko/Flash90)

Israeli security officials acknowledge that any renewed conflict could unfold in unexpected ways.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is preparing for a possible renewal of hostilities with Iran, despite increasingly conciliatory rhetoric from the White House suggesting that a return to full-scale fighting is unlikely.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the war with Iran was effectively over, striking a markedly different tone from his previous warnings that an escalation was imminent. Trump and other members of his administration have since noticeably toned down their rhetoric, with the president saying that the conflict was “ending quickly.”

Vice President JD Vance has also expressed optimism about a final diplomatic push to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the more restrained messaging coming from Washington, however, Israeli security and military officials are operating under the assumption that another round of fighting will take place.

According to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, Israeli officials believe Iran has learned lessons from the previous rounds of fighting and is likely to employ new strategies and tactics in any renewed attacks against the Jewish state.

Israel also expects the next campaign to look different from previous rounds, with a short but intense military operation rather than a prolonged conflict that could draw additional countries into the fighting and trigger a wider regional war.

That assessment appears to align with previous reports that U.S. officials have warned their counterparts in Gulf countries to prepare for a short, intense American campaign against Iran.

Nevertheless, Israeli officials acknowledge that the unpredictable nature of warfare means that any renewed conflict could unfold in unexpected ways and develop beyond the original plans.

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium remains a major concern for Israel, particularly as the two sides consider the possibility of another confrontation.

“As long as the material remains in Iranian hands, Israel does not consider the nuclear threat to have been removed from its security agenda,” Ynet reported.