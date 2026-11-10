WATCH: IRGC unveils massive underground missile city

Iran unveiled a new IRGC underground missile city, with top military chiefs touring the site in an apparent effort to deter potential U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Iran’s IRGC says it has unveiled a new underground "missile city," with the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim releasing footage of Armed Forces Chief Major General Ali Abdollahi and Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi inspecting the site. https://t.co/wuTn1kKc9O — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 10, 2026