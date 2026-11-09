WATCH: ‘God’s hand will continue to be on the Jewish people,’ says Ambassador Huckabee November 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gods-hand-will-continue-to-be-on-the-jewish-people-says-ambassador-huckabee/ Email Print U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said it takes more faith to deny the miracles God constantly performs for Israel, vowing that God will continue to stand with the Jewish people. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/CE1tAvrhbMR1AWZ4.mp4 GodMike Huckabeepro-Israel