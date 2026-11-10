Record number of women in Israel’s parliament, but party leadership remains male-dominated

Newly elected members of Knesset attend an orientation session in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, a day before the opening ceremony of the 26th Knesset, November 9, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Beyond the numbers, the incoming women lawmakers bring a mix of political experience and professional backgrounds.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A record 33 women will take their seats in Israel’s parliament when lawmakers are sworn in later today, representing 28% of the Knesset’s 120 members.

While the result marks an unprecedented level of female representation in Israeli parliamentary history, a new analysis points to a continuing gender gap in party leadership and senior political positions.

The 33 women elected surpass the previous record of 25%, set in the elections held in 2020 and 2021.

By comparison, the highest number of women to serve in the Knesset during a single parliamentary term was 43, recorded after the 2021 elections.

That figure included women who entered parliament as replacements during the term, meaning that not all 43 were elected in the same election.

However, the increase in the number of women elected has not been matched by a comparable rise in their presence at the top of party lists.

According to a report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, none of the 11 parties entering the new parliament was headed by a woman.

Only two women secured the second position on their party lists: Tali Gottlieb of Otzma Yehudit and Naama Lazimi of the Democrats.

Women accounted for 26% of candidates on the lists that won parliamentary representation, only marginally above the 25% recorded in the previous elections.

The figure remains below the 32% reached in the April 2019 elections, suggesting that the record number of women elected does not necessarily reflect a broader transformation in candidate selection.

The figures also reveal significant differences in women’s representation across political parties.

Research compiled by Project 5050, which advocates equal participation by men and women in public decision-making, found that three parties will have equal numbers of male and female lawmakers: Yashar!, with 11 women out of 21 representatives; Beyachad, with six out of 12; and the Democrats, with four out of eight.

Other parties have considerably fewer women. The Likud will have four female lawmakers among its 27 representatives, while the Joint List, Yisrael Beiteinu and Otzma Yehudit will each have two.

Religious Zionism and the Ra’am party will each send one woman to parliament. Neither of the Orthodox (Haredi) parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, will have a female representative.

Beyond the numbers, the incoming women lawmakers bring a mix of political experience and professional backgrounds.

Eighteen will be entering the Knesset for the first time, while 13 are retaining their seats.

Two others, Gabi Lasky and Michal Rozin, are returning after previously serving in parliament.

Several have held senior public-sector positions. Keren Turner previously served as director-general of both the Finance and Transportation ministries, while Liran Avishar Ben-Horin held the same position at the Communications Ministry.

Tair Ifergan headed the Labor Ministry. Tal Ohana and Oshrat Ganei Gonen have experience leading local authorities.

The group also has a high level of academic education. Thirty-two of the 33 women hold at least a bachelor’s degree, 24 have master’s degrees and two hold doctorates.

Orit Strok is the only incoming female lawmaker without an academic degree.

Yael Yehieli, chief executive of Project 5050, attributed the record representation to sustained public pressure and organized efforts to promote women’s participation.

“These are elections in which a record of 33 female MKs was broken. It didn’t happen by itself. The public wants women at the decision-making centers,” Yehieli said.

She said her organization had spent four years working toward greater equality and argued that a government formed by the Change Bloc would include more women than any previous coalition.

“Every party should have 50% women,” she said. “This is what the reconstruction of the State of Israel will look like, men and women making decisions together.”